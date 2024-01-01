My Landlady Noona Chapter 125 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The narrative explores the difficulties Min-woo encounters, particularly after his parents’ divorce, and the way Hari, to Min-woo’s initial chagrin, ends up being a source of strength in his life.

Their close bond is beautifully depicted, highlighting the value of sincere partnerships. Positive reviews have been given to the series because of its captivating story, distinctive artwork, and well-rounded cast of characters.

It’s a must-read for lovers of touching and emotional stories since readers have complimented it for drawing them in and keeping them engrossed in the storyline. Readers’ hearts are still won over by My Landlady Noona, which makes it a promising yet entertaining Manhwa to read.

My Landlady Noona Chapter 125 Release Date

On Thursday, September 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. KST (Korean Standard Time), readers will be able to peruse the most recent chapter of My Landlady Noona, Chapter 125, on the official website.

Consequently, the most recent chapter will be available to Indian fans at 9:30 a.m. IST (Indian Standard Time) on the same day. Make sure your schedule aligns with the time zone in which you reside.

My Landlady Noona Chapter 125 Trailer

My Landlady Noona Chapter 125 Plot

They decided to watch a terrifying movie, and Min-woo decided to keep her cool to protect Hari from the film’s scary parts. However, he realized that he was more terrified than she was, so he let out a childlike cry.

Hari blushed as a result of his charming reply and hugged him. After the movie, they headed to an eatery and enjoyed a special dinner together. They discussed their feelings openly. They also professed their love to one another. They also kissed to formally declare and solidify their relationship.

Unfortunately, Min-woo’s and his girlfriend’s happiness was short-lived. His mother called them out of the blue. She told him she was going to visit and that they would like to meet his girlfriend.

Min-woo had no idea how to introduce Hari to his traditional and traditional mother. This surprised him and made him feel uncomfortable. Her election as his girlfriend worried him as well.

He thought about telling his mother about his situation. He also considered her response should he begin seeing an older woman. Concerning Hari’s response to their meeting with his mother was another issue he had.

In Chapter 125, Min-woo and Hari had a meaningful movie date. They discussed their emotions. And with that, they declared their love. They also talked about how their relationship was going.