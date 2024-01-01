Raven of the Inner Palace Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ayuko drew Raven of the Inner Palace, which was written by Kōko Shirakawa, and the series is immensely popular and successful globally. Season one’s release marked the beginning of the showrunner’s efforts to capitalize on the hit series.

Everything about the program is perfect for fans of spooky mystery dramas. Similar to most anime programs, Kōko Shirakawa’s manga series is the popular inspiration for Raven of the Inner Palace.

Raven of the Inner Palace Season 2 Renewal Status

Since its debut in 2022, the beloved anime series Raven of the Inner Palace has become very famous. Season one of Raven of the Inner Palace ended on a positive note; thus, a second season is certainly within the realm of possibility. Even though there has been no official word on renewal just yet, the show’s creators have stated their desire to make a second season.

The second season of Raven of the Inner Palace is currently in limbo. The determination of the show’s renewal or cancellation is ongoing. No formal announcements about the show’s status have been made by this firm.

Raven of the Inner Palace Season 2 Release Date

Crunchyroll has done it again with the newest anime series, Raven of the Inner Palace, providing us with fantastic entertainment. Many viewers were skeptical about Raven of the Inner Palace at first, but after seeing the pilot episode, they came to see why it was hailed as one of the top anime series of 2022.

Fans should be excited about Raven of the Inner Palace since it is a fantastic anime series. Raven of the Inner Palace is undeniably a beloved anime series that deserves all the attention it gets. Will audiences continue to have the same positive reaction to the series as they have thus far?

The following episodes will certainly get the same positive reception. Raven of the Inner’s first season just concluded. People wouldn’t be looking for further Raven of the Inner Palace seasons if the anime hadn’t been successful.

The fan responses are mind-blowing. Many viewers have taken to looking online for information on the upcoming second season as they eagerly await its release.

Raven of the Inner Palace Story

We are whisked away to ancient China in the first season of the anime. Emperors ruled their dynasties throughout these times. If you’ve done your research on the past, you’ll understand that every kingdom has its own set of secrets and mysteries. Much of the history of imperialism is characterized by such unreported stories. Let us explore the Inner Palace thoroughly, bearing all of this in mind.

As its title indicates, Koukyuu No Karasu (Raven of the Inner Palace) centers on Shouxue’s life. Being a “Raven Consort,” she shuns both society and almost all of life’s pleasures. Despite her secluded residence inside a palace, she refrains from socializing with members of the royal family.

She keeps her background, her appointment here, and the source of her strength hidden from herself by living a lonely existence. The supernatural spirits and creatures that have remained imprisoned in our world may be communicated with by Shouxue thanks to her abilities.

Raven of the Inner Palace Cast

Liu Shouxue Voiced by: Saku Mizuno (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Voiced by: Saku Mizuno (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English) Emperor Xia Gaojun Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English)

Gaojun Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English) Wei Qing Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); Lee George (English)

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); Lee George (English) Jiu-jiu Voiced by: Marika Kōno (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

Voiced by: Marika Kōno (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English) Wen Ying Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese), Alejandro Saab (English)

Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese), Alejandro Saab (English) Dan Hai Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto Yisiha Voiced by: Mana Hirata (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English)

Voiced by: Mana Hirata (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English) Yun Huaniang Voiced by: Reina Ueda

Raven of the Inner Palace Season 2 Plot

Season 2 storyline predictions are a bit of a challenge for us. We must be patient until official news is released on the forthcoming season of Raven of the Inner Palace since there is no official synopsis at this time.

Raven of the Inner Palace Season 2 Trailer

We don’t have an official trailer for Raven of the Inner Palace season two since it hasn’t been announced. As of this writing, the studio has not yet decided on whether or not to renew the series.

The show’s production will coincide with the publication of the trailer. In the meantime, you can learn more about the program by watching the official season one trailer.

Raven of the Inner Palace Season 1 Rating

With an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb, the program is popular with audiences. The program is rated 7.40 out of 10 on MyAnimelist.

Where to watch Raven of the Inner Palace?

You can watch the first season on Crunchyroll. Expect it to be available on Crunchyroll as well if we get another season.