The new episode of My Hero Academia 4 it slowly ferries us towards the next narrative arc. By definitively archiving all the ideas of the Overhaul saga, of which we have the last remnants in the seventeenth episode available on VVVVID from the evening of February 8, new stories open, but first a final connection is needed that puts an end to the parenthesis in which Todoroki and Bakugo take the repair exams to get the temporary license, after the rejection remedied on the final of the third season of My Hero Academia.

Taming children



We had left ourselves at the threshold of a confrontation: that between the examinees and the pestiferous children, the last obstacle that separates Katsuki, Shoto, Yoarashi and Camie from the provisional license. The situation is more difficult than ever: our heroes have the task of taming the small but energetic schoolchild. As reiterated at the beginning of the 4×17 episode of My Hero Academia, the Quirk Singularity Theory illustrates that the Uniquenesses are evolving and empowering with the passing of generations, which is why children represent a significant obstacle for the high school students involved in the test. The episode offers us interesting ideas in this regard, since it is explained that in the future individuals with increasingly powerful and dangerous Uniqueness may appear.

Ours, however, have an ace up their sleeve: taking full advantage of their superpowers, Todoroki and companions decide to entertain children creating pyrotechnic illusions (here we also discover the secrets on Camie's Quirk), ice slides and typhoons with which to hover the small pests. In this first half of the episode there is a pinch of epicness, but above all a certain comic verve in seeing even dark and serious individuals like Kacchan and Todoroki ridicule themselves in order to give the schoolchildren some joy.

There is not even a little reflection, with Bakugo who dispenses precious teachings of humility to the most braggart of the class: a moment as short as important, which further testifies to the growth of the character of Deku's rival and the excellent writing linked to the evolution of his character.

Everything ends in the best way: our kids pass the last exam to obtain the coveted provisional license and, before saying goodbye, other small pieces are placed for the development of the horizontal plot: given what happened to Camie a few weeks before , that is, the kidnapping by the Union of Supercattives, it is decreed that Yuei and Shiketsu high schools will collaborate from now on sharing information about supervillains and even future training sessions.

Finally, flashes of reconciliation between Shoto and his father Endeavor: the new hero number one, after the confrontation with Allmight, seems determined to take charge of the hopes and dreams of the next, starting from the son with whom he needs to strengthen the relationship.

The secret of Aoyama



We return to the Yuei. The second half of episode 17 of My Hero Academia 4 offers us a slightly more lackluster parenthesis than the first part, but with a nice final message. Before continuing with the narrative, we are updated on developments following Nighteye's death.

After attending her funeral, we find out what happened to the agencies that participated in the battle against the Eight Precepts of Death, while the narrative voice of Midoriya informs us that Eri's health has stabilized, but the girl is still pouring in a precarious psychological situation, although the horn on his forehead has shrunk considerably. Back in everyday life, Izuku faces a curious novelty: the ambiguous and shy Aoyama began to take an interest in the protagonist, reserving disturbing looks and inexplicable attention. The boy even goes so far as to spy on Deku at night while he sleeps, arousing quite a few worries in Allmight's young pupil. But the answer comes soon: by carefully observing his growth, and the relationship developed with his own Quirk, Aoyama felt closer to Midoriya, since both have a Uniqueness that risks damaging their physique.

Aoyama's attentions come from a feeling of deep empathy that the young man feels towards his classmate: an unexpected approach, which forms a new bond between Deku and Aoyama. A moment that, however short, further denotes the attention that the authors, both in the manga and in the anime, reserve for the entire cast of the work.