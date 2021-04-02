Naruto: The 5 most important moments between Kurama and the protagonist

Along the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, the protagonist and Kurama They have had many important interactions and fought crucial battles together. After all, this was inevitable, since the Nine-Tailed Zoros was sealed inside the blond the entire time, but they have shared several special moments that stand out as crucial to the story.

To who The Truth News there are five of the most important moments between Naruto and Kurama. Warning! The following contains major spoilers for the series created by Masashi Kishimoto, along with some scenes from the anime.

5 – First meeting in the classic series

Naruto and Kurama’s first formal meeting

Naruto and Kurama’s first interaction occurs during Naruto’s first training sessions with Jiraiya. In his attempts to teach the blonde the summoning jutsu, Jiraiya discovers that the boy cannot extract the chakra necessary to summon a battle-ready toad on his own.

Jiraiya concludes that the only way to avoid it is to trust the nine-tailed chakra. The master then throws Naruto off a cliff, intending to surprise him into accessing the Nine-Tails. On his way down, Naruto’s survival instincts kick in and is transported to the sealed prison Nine-Tails for the first time.

Coming face to face with the demon fox, Naruto realizes what he has to do to survive and demands the Nine-Tails chakra as payment for remaining in his body. Surprisingly, Kurama accepts Naruto’s deal and gives you chakra as payment for going so far. Not out of goodwill, of course.

The fox is planning something, but Naruto still doesn’t know what. He gladly accepts it and manages to summon a giant toad. This moment is so important because it transforms the Nine-Tails from a mystical entity that lives within Naruto to a visibly real one.

4 – I come after the hatred in you

Naruto promises Kurama to end his hatred

When Naruto defeats the Nine-Tails for his chakra just before the Fourth Great Ninja War, Kurama calls him from inside to have a conversation. He calls Naruto naive for thinking that he can put an end to all the hatred in the world by himself and asks him if he really thinks he can stop the war on his own.

When Naruto ignores him, Kurama begins to tear apart his cause, pointing out that he would harbor hatred if any of his friends fell. This provocation continues until Naruto subdues him with sealed doors. Naruto approaches the Nine Tails and assures him that his conviction is unshakable.

He then promises to go after the hatred within Kurama one day. Kurama is shocked by the revelation and outraged, stating that there is no way a child can change the very embodiment of hatred. Naruto just laughs and leaves, but not before releasing Kurama from the gates. The seeds of a possible future friendship.

3 – Naruto: Being a Jinchuriki doesn’t make me unhappy

Naruto controlled by Kurama’s chakra

Kurama is silent for an extended period until Naruto meets Obito Uchiha and the jinchuriki revived in the forest. Before the fight, the two have a conversation while Obito tries to get Naruto to understand his goals, saying that the world is only filled with despair.

He mentions that all the Jinchuriki had tailed beasts forced to enter and have lived lives full of suffering, and asks Naruto if he can’t understand one bit of their despair.

Naruto’s response: Who are you to decide that being a Jinchuriki makes me unhappy? “Was short and willful as always, and Kurama is visibly baffled. Many of Naruto’s problems were due to him being a jinchuriki, and Kurama always he assumed Naruto resented him for it.

Hearing those words gave Kurama a new respect for his host and made it easier for them to develop a closer relationship later in life. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

2 – Naruto and Kurama work together

During the Tailed Beast’s attack in the middle of the war, Kurama watched Naruto’s actions from within in awe. For centuries, he had seen humans who claimed to have noble ideals treat beasts as inferior beings destined solely for exploitation or imprisonment.

Seeing Naruto treat his fellow Tailed Beasts with respect and care finally convinces Kurama that he really wanted everything he had promised. With Naruto low on chakra, Kurama offers full access to his.

However, before accepting it, he thanks Kurama for all the help so far, another gesture that surprised him. Instead of just using Kurama’s chakra, Naruto undo his sealing jutsu completely, a sign of maximum confidence.

Kurama doesn’t disappoint as the two combine chakra and Naruto unlocks Nine-Tails mode. Together, they defeat the other Tailed Beasts and free them from Obito’s control in the anime Naruto: Shippuden.

1 – His battle against Sasuke Uchiha

Kurama trusts Naruto during his final battle with Sasuke.

Perhaps the moment that best defined how far their relationship evolved throughout Naruto is during the fated battle with Sasuke Uchiha. With all of Naruto’s chakra drained and Sasuke ready to launch his final attack, Kurama has no choice but to hand over his remaining chakra to Naruto, a move that knocks him unconscious.

He is prepared to do this without hesitation and immediately gives Naruto strategy advice, warning him about the Rinnegan of Sasuke and telling him how to counter it. Naruto listens to him for a bit, then stops Kurama with a look that just says “trust me”.

Kurama, having traveled with Naruto all these years, now knows what he is capable of and retires, leaving his fate in Naruto’s hands. This moment shows how much respect and concern the couple came to have for each other.

A couple of years earlier, Kurama would never have dreamed that he would be worried about a human like this or trusting one enough to stake his life. Next, we share a extra moment of shonen series.

Naruto asks Kurama if he missed him

After Kaguya’s defeat and the restoration of the Tailed Beasts, Team 7 is transported back to the site of the Tree of God and the Sage of the Six Paths. After informing everyone about what happened in Kaguya’s dimension, Naruto rushes over to Kurama and asks aloud in front of the other Tailed Beasts if he missed him.

Kurama is embarrassed and asks Naruto to be quieter, after all he has a reputation to protect, but it is too late. Everyone gathered has a good natured laugh at Kurama’s expense, but it doesn’t bother him too much. He has reunited with his best friend.

