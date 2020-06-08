Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth – Jennifer Lopez Biography, Career, Achievements, Assets, Net Worth, Films :

Name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Date of Birth: 24th July 1969

Profession: Actress, Dancer, Singer, Songwriter, Music Video Director, Television Producer, Record Producer, Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer, Presenter.

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth: 300$ Million and Increasing

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth – Jennifer Lopez Biography, Career, Net Worth, Filmography, Achievements: Jennifer Lynn Lopez is an American actress, dancer, singer, television producer, fashion designer. Jennifer Lopez has done lots of films till date and she has done so many songs and has danced on her own songs. Jennifer Lopez has produced some television shows and has also worked in many television series. Jennifer Lopez is a multi-talented celebrity in America. Lopez is also a director for a music video. Jennifer Lopez is active since 1991 to present, however, she did the film “My Little Girl” in 1986. Jennifer Lopez has Net Worth of more than 300$ million at present.

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth – Jennifer Lopez Biography, Net Worth, Total Assets

Early Life:

Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on 24th July 1969 in Castle Hill near The Bronx, New York, United States. Jennifer Lopez was born to parents Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez. They are three sisters, the elder is Leslie, second is Jennifer Lopez and the younger is Lynda. Lynda is a journalist. When Lopez was born, her family was living in a small apartment. A few years later they moved to a two-story house. At the age of 5 years, Lopez started learning singing and dancing. Lopez has done her academics at Catholic Schools. Jennifer Lopez did gymnastics and ran track at the national level. Lopez was also a member of the School’s softball team.

First Break and Career:

At the final year of High School, Jennifer Lopez came to know about a film casting that was looking for teenage girls for small roles in their film. They took audition of Lopez and signed her for her debut film My Little Girl which was released in 1986. Lopez realized that she wanted to become a Famous Movie Star, but she joined Baruch College because her parents insisted on her. Lopez dropped out after the first semester and her parents didn’t like it. The perceptions of Lopez and her parents were quite different, therefore, she left her family and moved to an apartment in Manhattan. In that period, Lopez did performances in regional productions like Jesus Christ Superstar and Oklahoma. From 1991 to present, Lopez has worked in movies, has been singing and dancing in music videos. She has also worked in some television series (including How I Met Your Mother) and reality shows. Lopez is active at American Idol at present.

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth and Personal Life:

In February 1997 Jennifer Lopez got married to Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter. But the marriage ended up in January 1998. However, Lopez sued Noa for publishing a book about their marriage in April 2006. Noa was ordered to pay compensation of 545000$ and to hand over all the materials and evidence to Lopez. Thereafter, Lopez started dating Sean Combs, but due to a criminal case on Combs, later, Lopez left him and developed a relation with Cris Judd. Lopez and Judd got married in September 2001 and divorced in June 2002.

Later Lopez was in a relationship with Ben Affleck and they got engaged in November 2002. The engagement and the couple run in media as super-couple but the couple broke up before January 2004. After that Lopez started dating Marc Anthony and the couple got married in June 2004. In November 2007, Marc and Jennifer revealed that they are expecting their first child. In February 2008, Jennifer Lopez gave birth to twins, a boy, and a girl. In July 2011 Lopez and Anthony had a conflict with each other. Anthony filed an appeal for divorce in April 2012 and it was finalized in June 2014.

From October 2011 to June 2014 Lopez has dated Casper Smart, a backup dancer. On 31st December 2014, Jennifer Lopez legally removed the last name “Muniz” from her name and said that she is a single mother. Lopez said, “I am a non-traditional family. Me being a single mom, their dad doesn’t live at home with them. They have three stepbrothers from two other mothers… that’s not traditional.”

Jennifer Lopez List of Films:

My Little Girl

Lost in the Wild

My Family

Money Train

Jack

Blood and Wine

Selena

Anaconda

U-Turn

Out of Sight

Antz

The Cell

The Wedding Planner

Angel Eyes

Enough

Maid in Manhattan

Gigli

Jersey Girl

Shall We Dance?

Monster-In-Law

An Unfinished Life

Bordertown

El Cantante

Manufacturing Dissent

Feel the Noise

The Backup Plan

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Parker

Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Upcoming Films:

Jennifer Lopez will be seen in the following movies:

The Boy Next Door

Home

Lila and Eve

Jennifer Lopez Television Work:

In Living Color

Second Chances

South Central

Hotel Malibu

Will and Grace

How I Met Your Mother

American Idol (Two Seasons)

Scrat’s Continental Crack-Up: Part 2

Q’Viva! The Chosen

Shades of Blue

Jennifer Lopez Music Videos:

Jennifer Lopez has done so many music videos since 1998, however she did a guest appearance in Music Video in 1993. The music videos done by Jennifer Lopez includes Baila, If You Had My Love, No Me Ames, Waiting For Tonight, Feelin’ So Good, Let’s Get Loud, Love Doesn’t Cost A Thing, Play, Ain’t It Funny, I’m Real, I’m Real (Murder Remix), Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix), I’m Gonna Be Alright (Track Masters Remix), Alive, Jenny, From the Block, All I Have, I’m Glad, Baby I Love You!, Get Right, Hold You Down, Control Myself, Que Hiciste, Me Haces Falta, Do It Well, Hold It Don’t Drop It, Fresh Out the Oven, Good Hit/Take Care, On the Floor, I’m Into You, Papi, T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever), Dance Again, Follow the Leader, Goin’ In, Live It Up, Same Girl, Adrenalina, I Luh Ya Papi, First Love, Emotions, Worry No More, Booty, Stressin’.

Guest Appearances:

That’s the Way Love Goes, Been Around the World, No Me Conoces, It’s So Hard, Becky from the Block.

Video Albums:

Jennifer Lopez: Feelin’ So Good Jennifer Lopez: Let’s Get Loud The Reel Me

Moreover, Jennifer Lopez has released many music albums and lots of single tracks during her career. She has also released Compilation Albums and much more.

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth – Jennifer Lopez Biography, Net Worth, Total Assets was last modified: by

Share it: