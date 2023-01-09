Harlem Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Amazon has officially picked up Harlem for a second season, and the cliffhanger ending of the first season will have to be looked into. The first episode of the ten-part show came out on Prime Video on December 3.

After watching all of Harlem in one sitting, we and other fans are already wondering when season 2 will start. Find out what we think about the new season, including when it might come out, who will be in it, trailers, news, and answers to one burning question.

Just at finish of 2021, Amazon Prime gave a funny comedy Harlem to its subscribers as a gift. In the Meagan Good-led series, a group of friends tried to find their way in a famous New York neighborhood while pursuing their own personal and professional dreams.

Of course, attempting to get what you want from your life isn’t always easy, and the fact that the characters have a hard time getting what they want makes for some dramatic and funny moments.

On the 7th of December, 2022, in Culver City, California, Today, the first pictures from the second season of a hit comedy show Harlem were shown. The eagerly anticipated new season begins on February 3 and will only be available on Prime Video in much more than 240 countries or territories all over the world.

The original Prime Video series Harlem is returning soon, and the release date for season 2 has eventually been set. On Friday, February 3, the show will be back. In addition to the date, a few photos from the first episode of the brand-new season have indeed been released.

At the end of Season 1, Camille found out that her ex-boyfriend Ian still liked her, and she quit her job. Angie, who worked on a show called “Get Out: The Musical,” also lost her job because the show wasn’t legal.

Tye had a big health scare and was forced to talk to her husband about it. This led to a fight over Tye’s business and money. Quinn and Isabela finally kissed, and Isabela agreed to go on a date with Quinn.

The love triangle between Camille, her current partner Jameson, and Ian will continue in Season 2. Tye will start to confront her health head-on, Angie will try to get her finances in order, and Quinn will learn more about her sexuality.

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, series creator Tracy Elliot also stated that the season is “overwhelmingly about Black joy as well as finding our happiness in the small things of life and learning to embrace our edition of womanhood, whatever it might be, instead of what society says.”

Harlem Season 2 Release Date

As was already said, Amazon Studios has decided to make a second season of Harlem. The second season of Harlem will be out on Prime Video on February 3, 2023.

Harlem Season 2 Cast

Meagan Good plays the lead role in the second season of Harlem. Since she was a child, Good has been a star in Hollywood movies such as Eve’s Bayou or Cousin Skeeter. As an adult, she has been in popular movies like “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and “Day Shift,” which was just released on Netflix.

Grace Byers is another person who shows up in the series. When she played Anika Calhoun on the hit TV show Empire, Byers became well-known. She has also been seen in The Gifted series, and she is going to be in the film The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage.

Jerrie Johnson and Shaniqua Shandai are the other two best friends who make up the core group. Johnson was in the movie Good Trouble, and Shandai was in the movie I Am now the Night.

This season, Whoopi Goldberg (Till), Sherri Shepherd (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Tyler Lepley (P-Valley), Sullivan Jones (The Gilded Age), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Countess Vaughn (The Parkers), Rachel True (Half & Half), Rick Fox (The Game), Jonathan Burke (Only Murders in the Building), Luke Forbes (This Is Us), and more are joining the women.

Harlem Season 2 Trailer

From the trailer for season 2 of Harlem, it looks like that the women will be in the middle of a mess. Watch the trailer down below. By the manner, it’s great to see Whoopi Goldberg come back to the show and Sherri Shepherd join it for the first time.

Harlem Season 2 Plot

After a rough end to season 1, especially for Camille, humans can’t wait to see what happens to these women next. Here is what you can expect from season 2:

“Our favorite comedy Harlem is back, and it was written by Tracy Oliver, who also wrote Girls Trip. We continue our trip with us four stylish and driven best friends in Harlem, New York City, which is the center of Black in the United States. Camille (Meagan Good) needs to determine how to put her life back together after she messed up her job and her love life.

Tye (Jerrie Johnson) thinks about what will happen next. Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on such a trip to learn more about herself. Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) life is moving in a good direction. Together, they reach the next level of their careers, relationships, and dreams of living in the big city.”

Prime Video has announced that season 2 of “Harlem” will start on February 3 but has released the very first trailer for the new episode. The streaming site said in a press release that season 2 will have eight episodes, with three segments coming out every week in more than 240 countries but also territories around the world.

The show was made by author Tracy Oliver, who created it and is in charge of it. The show is made by Paper Kite Productions, which works with Amazon Studios or Universal Television, which is part of Universal Studio Group.

Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing, who work on the show Paper Kite, are also executive producers. So are 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Scott King, Linda Mendoza, Pharrell Williams, who has won 13 Grammy Awards, and Mimi Valdes.