Daily Dose of Sunshine: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Popularly recognized as Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Park Bo-young has recreated her super-powered character in Strong Girl Nam-soon. The South Korean actor will once again save lives, although in a different manner, in the upcoming Netflix original series Daily Dose of Sunshine, which is scheduled to premiere in November 2023. It seems that no matter whatever other reality she is sent to, she always manages to rescue the day.

Bo-young, in her capacity as a kind nurse, is a sure bet to earn our affection once again. Her latest Netflix K-drama, All of Us Are Dead, is adapted from a webcomic by Lee Ra-ha for Kakao. The show’s script was written by Lee Nam-gyu, Oh Bo-hyun, and Kim Da-hee.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Release Date

The first episode of Daily Dose of Sunshine will debut on Netflix on November 3, 2023. Viki users will also be able to watch the K-drama.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Plot

Third-year nurse Jung Da-eun, who is both skillful and kind, is being moved to the mental ward. She becomes the “daily dose of sunshine” for people in her care, as the show’s title indicates. Despite the odds against her, she persists in advocating for others struggling with mental health issues, who are frequently overlooked since, unlike other diseases, their symptoms aren’t always readily obvious.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Cast

Park Bo-young as Jung Da-eun

This is the actress’s second original Korean drama on Netflix, after Abyss. Her earlier appearances in hit Korean dramas such as Oh My Ghost, Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, and Doom at Your Service have made her a household name.

Yeon Woo-jin as Dong Go-geun

This is the actor’s second series overall, but his first main part in a Netflix Original K-drama.

Jang Dong-yoon as Song Yoo-chan

This is the actor’s first part in a Netflix original since 2018’s Mr. Sunshine, in which he played the supporting character of Joon Young.

Lee Jung-eun as Song Hyo-shin

The actress has appeared in several supporting parts in Netflix originals throughout the years. Starring in When the Camellia Blooms, My Hole Love, Hi Bye, Mama!, Law School, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Juvenile Justice, and Our Blues, Lee Jung Eun has been busy since 2018’s Mr. Sunshine.

The other cast members are as follows:

Park Ji-yeon as Hong Jeong-ran

Lee Sang-hee

Yoo In-soo

Gong Sung-ha

Im Jae-hyuk

Hwang Ja-neung

Lee Yi-dam

Daily Dose of Sunshine Episodes

Daily Dose of Sunshine’s first season will premiere with 12 episodes. The episodes will be released with subtitles and dubs in a wide variety of languages, including English, Hindi, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, and many more.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Trailer

A new Daily Dose of Sunshine teaser was published last week on Netflix, and it shows Da-Eun grappling with her own ignorance of mental health. She begins her new career with eagerness and optimism but quickly finds that it isn’t an easy job. The video provides an overview of the mental patient’s process of developing his own alternate reality. The scenario makes it difficult for the medical personnel to maintain order.

According to the teaser, Jung Da-eun was transferred from the internal medical division to the psychiatric division. However, she has a hard time adjusting to her new surroundings. The trailer depicts how people with mental illness create their own reality. The medical personnel are having a hard time keeping things under control. The patients’ helplessness in their psychotic episodes distresses Jung Da-eun, but she finds a means to cope.

Da-Eun’s coworkers affirm her abilities while she doubts them. Da-Eun’s last words in the video are, “We all cross between day and night throughout our whole lives.”

Where to watch Daily Dose of Sunshine?

As a Netflix original production, Daily Dose of Sunshine will premiere on Netflix first and only throughout the world. You won’t be able to catch this screening anywhere else.