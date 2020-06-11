Müller: "It is a bit paradoxical to talk about new signings and cut wages"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thomas Müller pointed against the Bayern Munich leadership for cutting footballers' salaries and trying to get out to incorporate players in the pass market (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

The coronavirus pandemic completely changed the plans of the sports world. Regarding soccer, several competitions were terminated prematurely. The institutions seek to reduce their squads or the salaries of their footballers so as not to suffer greater economic disadvantages, since in the absence of matches they lost income from sponsors, television or tickets.

However, some clubs seek to move into the pass market to improve their equipment. This situation Thomas Müller finds it "a little paradoxical", one of the main stars of Bayern Munich, current leader of the German Bundesliga.

The striker was asked about the possibility of hiring Hai Havertz, the young establishment of Bayer Leverkusen (it is also intended by England's Chelsea). After praising the level of his teammate in the German team, he aimed against the actions of the leaders.

“The last times I was with the national team I had the pleasure of training and playing with him. Kai Havertz is an extremely good player and one of the great talents in Europe. He has great qualities and naturally Bayern always wants to have players with the best qualities, ”said the attacker in dialogue with the channel. Sky.

Thomas Müller is one of the main figures of the Bundesliga (REUTERS / Michael Dalder)

Regarding the possible landing of the tip, he stated that “I do not know what is being planned or what budget is available at a time like this. Too it is a bit paradoxical that people insist on talking about new signings and at the same time save on salaries " A clear message for Jan-Christian Dreesen, current CFO of the club.

It is worth noting that the squad of the last Bundesliga champion agreed with the leaders a temporary reduction of 40 percent of his salary and that the issue of signings started a crack within the leaders. Former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn maintains that there is no need to incorporate at the moment, while Karlheinz Rummenigge insists that the team must be improved.

According to the German press, in addition to Havertz, within the orbit of Bayern Munich is also the German Leroy Sané, currently in Manchester City in England.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Despite Alario's goal, Bayer Leverkusen fell to Bayern Munich who are walking firmly towards the title

Shocking gesture at a Bundesliga match: the call for justice for the death of George Floyd in the United States

Emotional celebrations in the Bundesliga: a figure from Borussia Dortmund and the son of a world champion celebrated their goals with the memory of George Floyd