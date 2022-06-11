What Netflix Character Are You Quiz?

Netflix is one of the most popular entertainment service providers in the world. NETFLIX has acquired hundreds of millions of users all around the globe. The Netflix app. is now available on almost every device; smartphones and tablets are among them.

NetFlix provides its users with access to TV shows and movies and updates its contents regularly with recent Movies and Tv Shows according to our interests. Therefore, we always find something new added to it that might be interesting.

Which baby Netflix character are you:

you don’t have to be a mom, dad, or even married to watch Netflix. Some of the best scenes are those with just you and your parents sitting down at night watching a movie together. Check out this quiz to see which Netflix baby character from the popular streaming service you relate to the most!

1. The Boss Baby:

You may not think that a baby’s opinion should matter much, but you try telling that to the boss baby. He has a great sense of humor and his way of going about things that may surprise you in more ways than one.

2. Marnie & Joe Stork:

Your life as a stork is always full of surprises as basically what happens when people want babies they come looking for you. Like most people, you try to avoid drama as best as possible and value the simple things in life.

3. Mike Wazowski & Sully:

You may be a bit cynical, but you always look out for your friends and help them through rough times, even if it means going through a bit of trouble yourself. Sometimes even a monster like a mike wazowski needs a friend to lean on, which is why he values having someone like sully around more than anything else

4. Kevin Gremlins:

No one knows what goes on inside gremlins’ heads ever since that unfortunate incident with the mogwai, but they tend to keep to themselves regardless of what’s happening around them. They value their privacy above all else and try to avoid conflict.

5. Jack-Jack Parr:

Your power is virtually limitless, which means you’re pretty powerful, but being an infant with the world’s weight on your shoulders makes it hard for people to take you seriously sometimes. No matter what happens, you always manage to find a way to let your minor powers shine through, no matter how small they are.

6. The Babadook:

Sometimes being different is challenging, so it’s essential not to alienate yourself too much from other people because they may be all you have left. You tend to be reserved, but only because you don’t want anyone else getting too close and figuring out who and what you indeed are inside and out (no pun intended).

7. Dug (Up):

Like many dogs, you’re loyal and caring and will do anything in your power to make sure that the people you love are happy. You might find yourself doing crazy things for love or adventure, which is why it may be best not to let too many friends in at once because their lives could be in danger.

8. Eleven:

Sometimes it’s hard being different from everyone else, even if it’s for something as significant as having extra extraordinary power,s which is why it’s essential to have someone close who understands what it’s like to feel alone even when surrounded by people. In your case, that person becomes el’s brother wes who takes care of her after she escapes from the facility where she was being held.

9. Manny & Diego:

You’ll do whatever it takes to keep your friends safe, even if that means going up against a tyrannosaurus rex, which happens when Diego and many end up getting lost in time after going on a little overnight adventure while their families are on vacation.

10. Little Cloud:

Being small can make you an easy target for bullies trying to pick on you because of how different you look from everyone else. Still, it’s important not to let them get the best of you since no matter how powerless they may seem at first, they always have the chance to grow more significant than they ever thought possible.