a powerful phone with 5G, 144Hz panel and great battery at 289 euros

El Corte Inglés replicates the historical minimum price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T in its top discounts, leaving it practically at half its launch price: get this super complete terminal in its price range for 289 euros.





Buy Xiaomi Mi 10T at the best price

The recommended retail price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T is 499 euros, if it is usual to find it for approximately 100 – 150 euros less, but right now it almost has a 50% discount at El Corte Inglés, where it costs 289 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10T (6.67 “Fhd + Dotdisplay Screen, 6Gb + 128Gb, ​​64Mp Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 5,000Mah 33W Charge) Lunar Silver [Versión Española]

In our analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 10T we highlight the sensation offered by its ambitious refresh rate, sleek and modern construction and good performance no warm-ups even when we are playing. The experience is such that it is even capable of standing up to its older brother, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.

The Datasheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10T is the most attractive at this price, with 6.67-inch FHD + IPS LCD panel with 144 Hz refresh rate (adaptive) with HDR10, Snapdragon 865 processor compatible with 5G networks, quad camera with 64MP main sensor, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, NFC and fingerprint reader on one side.

