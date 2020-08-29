Mulan, let’s take a look at the film’s stunts and new character posters

Share it:

Mulan’s debut is very close to Disney +, and in the meantime Disney gives us a taste of it with a video dedicated to the spectacular stunts of the film and their realization, and new character posters.

The path that led the live-action di Mulan in front of his spectators, also considering the fact that along the way the route has changed, as well as the destination, and we have passed from the big screen of cinemas to the small screen of the living room at home.

But the important thing now is that the film directed by Niki Caro made it, and in a week, we will leave together with Mulan for another great adventure, of which we can get an idea thanks to the new featurette dedicated to villain of the film (played by Gong Li and Jason Scott Lee) and the incredible stunts they starred in.

“This film is truly real and visceral, like any action movie should be“says the director in the video that you can also find at the head of the news, while at the bottom you can see some unreleased character posters that Disney wanted to attach to the reminder of the film’s release.

“Check out the character artworks for the new Disney movie Mulan. You can start streaming it in a week on #DisneyPlus thanks to Premier Access. For more information go to the official Disney + website“we read in fact in the tweet.

Get ready, then, why Mulan is coming