What Time Is It In San Diego California:- 6:00

that one was easy. But how much do you know about the city of Chicago? Let’s see… The Chicago River splits the city into East and West sides, Michigan Avenue divides north from south, a 12-foot bronze statue of a burly, bearded Civil War general stands guard outside Union Station at Adams and Canal Streets, and now that we have solved North America let us head over to Europe! What country are we going to visit today? That’s right — France. If you’ve been looking forward to this as much as I have then buckle up because we are going for a dive into the deep blue sea.

What time is it in Paris, France?

Well, there are too many answers to that question, because by “Paris” I mean “One of the 23 administrative divisions of the City of Paris”, which is also known as an arrondissement. The number of these districts goes up to 20, which you get by including the 2 overseas regions in South America and Africa! The 1st one can be found right above Central Paris (or rather below if you’re looking at a map) and it’s called La Défense. It has a population of 144 371 people — it might not look like much compared to other cities around the world but keep in mind that this is only the 1st district! The City of Paris is divided into 20 districts, and each one has its own little quirks and secrets.

If you’re looking for a more specific answer to our question, then we can narrow it down to the time zone that Paris falls in. France spans 6 different time zones in total, so depending on which one we’re looking at we could be getting answers anywhere from “Central European Time” to “Corsica Standard Time”. Luckily for us, most of France (including Paris) observes “Central European Time” which gives us a pretty good approximation of what time it is in the City of Light.

Strangely enough, you can’t just put a city in a time zone and call it a day. Time zones have to be even, so by simply adding an hour to Paris we would be going from Central European Time (+1) to Central African Time (-1)! Since Europe is on the same land mass as Africa this would make absolutely no sense! Not only that, but if you’re reading this during the winter then you know that Daylight Savings time isn’t applicable around these parts (unless of course “these parts” means Northern Hemisphere or Southern Hemisphere).

This brings us to DST (Daylight Savings Time), which applies to most countries during either their winter or summer months depending on their location relative to the equator. Among many others (such as the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Australia), France observes Daylight Savings Time during their summer months. This means that the clocks get moved forward by 1 hour (to what is called “Central European Summer Time” or CEST) from the last Sunday of March until the last Sunday of October.