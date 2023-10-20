Kick-Ass 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ten years have passed since the release of the first two film adaptations of Kick-Ass, which followed the adventures of teenager-turned-superhero Dave Lizewski, but a third film in the series was never made. Despite criticism for its violent and sexually graphic material, the first Kick-Ass film came out in 2010, and its sequel, Kick-Ass 2, was released in 2013.

Kick-Ass 3

The films were based on the same-named graphic book collection by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., and the comics’ legacy would inspire viewers and reviewers to evaluate the films’ interpersonal dynamics. Matthew Vaughn’s debut installment in the series was praised for its subversive tone and the way it blended grim comedy with high-octane action.

Although Matthew Vaughn left the series in the end, he handed the reins to Jeff Wadlow for the sequel, which reunited many of the original cast members, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the vigilante hero Kick-Ass. Kick-Ass 3, which would have continued the series’ planned progression and expanded the Kick-Ass world, never materialized.

Kick-Ass 3 Renewal Status

There will be a third installment of Kickass. Although a third installment in the Kick-Ass film series appeared inevitable following the success of 2013’s Kick-Ass 2, production on the film has been everything but smooth. Franchise director Matthew Vaughn said in a 2015 Q&A for Yahoo! Movies that he is “not happily done with the [Kick-Ass] franchise” and is currently working on further editions in the series. Vaughn has said that he is working on “a prequel of how Hit-Girl and Big Daddy become Hit-Girl and Big Daddy” to win over “the people that didn’t like Kick-Ass 2.”

Director Matthew Vaughn didn’t reveal plans for a major Kick-Ass revival for another two years, however, until late 2021. That the film rights to the Kick-Ass character will “revert back in two years” (via Collider) was what Vaughn meant, but others took it to suggest that the reboot was going to be released two years after his announcement. Vaughn and Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar will have complete creative control over the characters’ future cinematic exploits now that the rights have reverted to Millar.

Kick-Ass 3 Release Date

After the 2013 release of Kick-Ass, Mark Millar revealed there will be a third installment titled Kick-Ass 3. Kick-Ass’s saga comes to a close in its last chapter. Despite widespread anticipation after its formal release, little information has been publicly available. However, the Kick-Ass tale can be broken down into three acts if you look at the source material, the novel. As a result, we should hear the release date very soon.

The release of season three is scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025. We don’t know who the shoemakers are, therefore we can’t make a statement assuring a release. Until then, we must await the inventor of Kick Ass’s formal announcement.

Kick-Ass Story

Dave Lizewki, a regular teenager with a penchant for comic books, is the protagonist of Kick-Ass. His motivation comes from the need to prove himself as a true superhero. Dave may lack superhuman abilities, yet he nonetheless rushes into danger with enthusiasm and bravery. Accidentally meeting his maker after his first taste of becoming “Kick-Ass” bestows upon me unimaginable strength and power.

His connection to vigilantes Big Daddy and Hit-Girl is tangential, but it begins with a MySpace assistance request from his sweetheart Katie Deauxma. The patriarch and his offspring have resolved to get vengeance against criminal lord Frank D’Amico. Because of Kick-Ass’s association with the vigilantes, Amico begins to suspect him. Eventually, Chris, Amico’s son, dresses up as Red Mist to face Kick-Ass, only to learn that Big Daddy is the mastermind behind all of Frank’s assaults.

In the end, Red Mist seeks to track down and kill the vigilantes. Hit-Girl makes it through the gunfire, but his father is killed when a mobster sets him on fire. After KIckAss had just killed Frank, the last scene occurs. While Red Mist is still alive, Dave and Mindy go back to their regular lives in the conclusion.

Kick-Ass 3 Cast

Kick-Ass 3 has yet to announce its cast, although previous reports have indicated that a whole new set of actors would be included. In announcing his plans to remake Kick-Ass, Matthew Vaughn remarked, “I’m going to need one very, very brave actor or actress to play the new Kick-Ass.” This likely means that Vaughn is looking for a replacement actor to play Dave Lizewski in Kick-Ass 3, and that actor will not be Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Despite the low probability of a return for Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski, Chlo Grace Moretz told Yahoo! Entertainment that she would be interested in playing the part again “if the stars align.” The original actors of Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2 won’t be back for Kick-Ass 3, according to hints dropped by Matthew Vaughn at New York Comic Con 2023. However, they might return in a potential fourth film (or perhaps a TV show) after the impending soft reboot.

Kick-Ass 3 Plot

Mark Millar has given us some insight into the plot of Kick-Ass 3, and it seems like we’re in for some wild rides. The author claims that this novel picks up three years after the events in Kick-Ass 2 and that finding Hit Girl and Dave Lizewski in jail didn’t solve anything.

Readers of the comic will get the ending of Chapter 2, which is a cliffhanger. The narrative of Kick-Ass 3 is based on a two-year time jump that is frozen at the beginning. In Kick-Ass 3, Dave and Hit Girl’s relationship progresses, while Chris is still plotting something nefarious to underpin the film’s intriguing happenings. Kick-Ass 2 ended on a cliffhanger, so it will be interesting to find out how the writers decide to continue the plot.

Where to watch Kick-Ass 3?

Everyone will be able to see portions 1 and 2 of Kiss Ass on the Hulu streaming platform.

Kick-Ass 3 Trailer

There have been no official trailers or teaser commercials for upcoming releases. Part 1 and Part 2 trailers, however, have been and going to be quite popular on YouTube. As a result, we and every other fan have been expecting the teaser to no avail. A trailer for Kick-Ass 3 will be revealed at the end of 2024, which would put its release date in the second part of 2025.

Kick-Ass Rating

With a budget of under $28 million, Kick-Ass was able to generate $96.2 million at the box office. The approval rating for the sequel, Kick-Ass 2, fell to 32%, and the film did not do as well at the box office.