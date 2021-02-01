“Monster Musume” Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Along with an increasing number of anime series lovers, the anime series content also increases immensely. Monster Musume is one such anime series that is soon be going to bring it season 2. As of now, there is a huge number of viewers who like to binge-watch anime series.

Well, we have an amazing piece of news for all the series lovers who were waiting for the next part of Monster Musume. Yes, Monster Musume is returning soon with another exciting and mind-blowing season.

Monster Musume did get the confirmation for the renewal. Almost four and a half years later, the most-anticipated anime series did get the renewal for its second season.

About Monster Musume

Today, we are going to talk about one such anime series that has an enormous fan following. Monster Musume is an exciting and popular Japanese anime manga series. The anime series is most commonly known as Everyday Life with Monster Girls among the fans and viewers.

It was on July 7, 2015, when the first season of Monster Musume did release. There were bouquets of love that the fans and viewers were offering to the anime series along with its creators.

Okayado is the one to write and illustrate this beautiful anime series, Monster Musume. But you must know that Tatsuya Yoshihara was the one to direct the series. The amazing and excellent series creators and directors are one of the reasons behind the overwhelming popularity the anime is enjoying currently.

There is a total of 12 fantastic episodes that will make sure to grab your attention completely. It will not be possible for you to lose your focus even for a few seconds while you are watching the Monster Musume series.

The beautiful journey of the first season of Monster Musume did come to an end on September 27, 2015. That was the time when all the fans and viewers were hoping for the renewal of the show.

There is a huge number of fans and viewers that are residing in almost all the regions of the world.

Seven Seas Entertainment did imprint the translation of the manga series in their comic magazine in the United States. Also, you should know that the anime did provide the digital narrative to Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and KBS.

What Is The Release Date of Monster Musume Season 2?

Well, you all have been hoping for the anime series to reveal the release date soon. You must know that the first series did manage to have a 12-episode run. Also, it is respectable from the second season to follow the same episode count. Almost all the viewers are guessing that the second season of Monster Musume will also have 12 episodes just like the first season.

Earlier in 2015, when the first season completed premiering there were 2 more episodes that did air afterward. It is sure that there will be an upcoming season that all the fans and viewers will look forward to. But unfortunately, there is no official announcement for the release date of Monster Musume Season 2.

The official team is yet to unveil the premiere date for the upcoming season.

Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic did manage to interrupt the schedule of the filming and production for almost all the upcoming series. The list also includes the name of the popular anime series, Monster Musume.

But as we all know, everything is slowly coming back to normal.

Cast Members of Monster Musume Season 2

One thing is sure and that is all the series lovers like the voices and personalities of the characters. We can expect almost all the cast members and characters to return in the upcoming part. The second season will have the same star cast as the first season.

Also, you must know that no cast member is yet confirmed by the series creators yet for the next part. But you all can expect the following cast members to appear in Monster Musume Season 2 to reprise their character roles.

Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito

Sora Amamiya as Miia

Ari Ozawa as Papi

Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea

Mayuka Nomura as Suu

Haruka Yamazaki as Mero

Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera

Ai Kakuma as Lala

Yū Kobayashi as Ms. Smith

Momo Asakura as Manako

Rei Mochizuki as Zombina

Yurika Kubo as Tionisia

Saori Ōnishi as Doppel

Almost all the characters of Monster Musume are amazing and fascinating. One of the main reasons for the popularity and viewership of the anime series is the cast and characters. Get ready to enjoy the excitement and experience the craziness of all the characters in the upcoming season of Monster Musume.

What About The Plot Of The Series?

When we are talking about the Japanese manga anime Monster Musume, then you should know that it has a very unique and interesting story plot. The story of the anime is revolving around a Japanese girl named Kimihito Kurusu.

She is definitely the leading character of the anime. As the series moves forward, viewers will see that Kimihito has to face several tragedies and struggles through her school life.

Along with some interesting characters, the anime reflects the presence of mythical fantasy creatures or beasts. Altogether, these mythical creatures are known by the name, Liminal. Centaurs, Harpies, Mermaids, Lamias, and other characters create the Liminal gang. Basically, the anime shows a communal residence where both humans and liminal lives together.

It is all about the Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act in the Monster Musume series. Accidentally, Kurusu volunteers for the program and thereby finds herself drowning in the turmoil ocean. But he declines to be a part of the program and later on, chooses to live with other creatures peacefully.

As now Kurusu lives together with other mystical creatures, they had to name their relationship which also involves marrying each other. Then rises a fierce competition among liminal gang to marry Kurusu.

The situation will get full embarrassing for everyone but viewers will only get entertainment. The story plot keeps on getting interesting with each and every episode in the first season. All the fans are looking forward to the second season of Monster Musume.

The Trailer of Monster Musume Season 2

There is surely no denying the fact that there are some more months of a wait left for all the viewers to get some glimpses of the second season of Monster Musume. No official trailer for Monster Musume Season 2 has been released yet.

Although the studio did announce that all the series lovers will be getting another exciting season of Monster Musume, the trailer is not available yet. When the anime series will launch its next part, it will be streamable on various streaming platforms.

The streaming platforms on which you can watch Monster Musume are Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, and HiDive. As there is not much information about the Monster Musume Season 2 trailer, you can have a look at the official trailer of the first season.

But you need to know that whenever the trailer will be out for the second installment, we are going to update you. All of you can expect the trailer to release in early 2022. Also, the trailer will be released only a month or two before the second season will premiere.

What To Expect From Monster Musume Season 2?

As you all know what happened in the first season of Monster Musume, you all can expect the anime series to pick up the story from where it left. The second part of the anime series will tie up all the loose connections. One thing is sure and that is you are going to get a full package of entertainment and enjoyment.

The second season will be all about how Kurusu will move forward with his desires for Mia, the snake-like creature. Monster Musume Season 2 will also shed some more light on the relation of Humans and the Liminal. The entire storyline will pick up the pace highlighting how the creatures and Kurusu are going to solve the issue.

It is sure that the next part of the anime will bring a lot of fresh and new content. Almost every series lover is going to love the next season when it will premiere. If any fan wants to know what is going to happen in the upcoming season then it will be possible to guess it. Because the anime is the adaptation of Yoshino Origuchi’s novel, Monster Musume.

Will There Be Season 3 of Monster Musume?

It is currently uncertain for any and everyone to shed some light on the third season of Monster Musume. Talking about Monster Musume Season 3 will be too early as the second part is not officially confirmed yet. But we can hope that the increasing viewership and fan following can lead to the confirmation of the third season.

