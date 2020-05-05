Share it:

Disney Plus will release Hocus Pocus 2

Let’s get back in 1993 and recall the memories of Horror-Comedy movie Hocus Pocus. Now, Makers are wanted to create the sequel of Hocus Pocus. Yes, you’ve read right, Hocus Pocus 2 will be set to release in Disney Plus. Here, we inform you about the release date, cast details of part 2.

About 1993’s Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus was directed by the Kenny Ortega. At that time movie was flopped and it wasn’t getting commercial success. Later we have seen many DVD Copies of Hocus Pocus. And now the new generation of moviemakers has explored another part of making the sequel of Hocus Pocus. The first part of Hocus Pocus was written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert.

A cast of Hocus Pocus is as follows Vinessa Shaw, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Omri Katz. When it was released on Disney channel, this generation starts getting news about the Hocus Pocus and by the time it is the popular movie on Disney.

About Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 was firstly announced by the Disney Plus channel in 2019. Then makers are joined on the confirmation about the Hocus Pocus 2 in 2020. Deadline News is announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was decided to make in 2014. It took 21 years to make the sequel movie of Hocus Pocus. There is one rumor about part 2 Cast and it followed that actress of first film Tina Fey is set to return in part two but it won’t happen.

There is also news about the remake of Hocus Pocus. The star of the first movie Bette Midler spoken that original makers are want to create a remake movie of Hocus Pocus instead of Sequel. But now it’s confirmed that Part 2 of Hocus Pocus will release on Disney Plus and part two is written by Jen D’Angelo. The movie is directed by Shankman.

