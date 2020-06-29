Mirka Andolfo will write and make Harley Quinn, she will be the first Italian to do it

Share it:

DC Comics recently unveiled Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, the new series dedicated to Joker's girlfriend who will, for the first time, bear the signature of an Italian author. Mirka Andolfo in fact, star of the international comics with hits like Sacro / Profano e Mercy, will be the author of the second chapter of the series.

Below you can read the official press release sent to us a few moments ago.

"The new series of the famous Harley Quinn character has already attracted interest from critics and audiences: composed of 14 self-contained episodes, each story is characterized by a different style, unique for each author. The tables, produced with the classic black and white, are characterized by the addition of the red color.

Harley Quinn's irreverence and emancipatory energy marries fully with the spirit of Mirka Andolfo, established over the years for her strong and inspiring female characters, often told through an unconventional, body-positive representation and full of liberating eroticism and assertive. An explosive combination that has already managed to ignite the debate in the past.

Considered one of the best cartoonists on an international scale, being the first among Italian authors to sign a unique story for DC is a deserved success for Mirka Andolfo, which follows a series of prestigious collaborations ranging from Walt Disney to Image Comics (the publisher of The Walking Dead), passing through the French publisher Glénat, Panini Comics, and various realities, also in the non-comic field".

The first chapter of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is now available online, while that of Mirka Andolfo will be available starting from Friday 3 July 2020. The work will be updated weekly.

