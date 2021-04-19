In GTA Online you will never be short of ways to pass the time, especially if in exchange you can get special rewards or access temporary discounts, like all those that you will find in the game during the week of April 15-22 and how we are going to tell you in the following guide.

All bonuses and discounts from April 15 to 22

Double rewards, special vehicles, sales One of the most succulent and much more is what has been enabled in the multiplayer of GTA V these days, so be very attentive so that you do not miss anything.

Podium Vehicle

To begin with, the first place you should go is The Diamond Casino & Resort casino, where once again you will have to show if luck is with you to take gifts of all kinds. Of course, the jackpot is the Podium Vehicle, which in this case has been chosen Albany V-STR, a luxury sedan.

Free clothing items

By clicking here you can access the guide that we have published in which we explain how to obtain a good handful of free articles that will only be available in this way on April 20. As if that was not enough, just by connecting to the game during this week you will get the vapers den t-shirt and the glowing mask with dark x-ray.

Bonus dollars and reputation points

Regardless of whether you lack money or want your bank account to increase even more, you only have to participate in the following activities to get them in exchange double the rewards:

RC Bandit In these fast-paced races in which you will drive the RC Bandito, you will get double dollars and reputation points no matter how you do it both in normal races and in time trial mode.

In these fast-paced races in which you will drive the RC Bandito, you will get double dollars and reputation points no matter how you do it both in normal races and in time trial mode. Sumo and Sumo Remix : The objective of this game mode is to control the area by ramming and knocking out opponents, which will reward you with triple dollars and reputation points.

: The objective of this game mode is to control the area by ramming and knocking out opponents, which will reward you with triple dollars and reputation points. Biker business sales: if what is more convenient for you is to carry out this type of task, you will be able to obtain double dollars and reputation points.

Discounts

Tanque Invade and Persuade

The offers are one of the most important sections for you to add new vehicles to your collection, so the next time you play do not miss the following discounts:

Amusement machines – 30% discount

Recreational Lounges – 40% discount

Terminal Maestro – 30% discount

Grotti Brioso 300 – $ 427,000 (previously $ 610,000, 30% discount)

Karin Kuruma (armored) – $ 349,125 (previously $ 698,250, 50% discount)

Ocelot R88 – $ 1,860,000 (was $ 3,115,000, 40% discount)

Progen PR4 – $ 2,109,000 (previously $ 3,515,000, 40% discount)

RC Bandito – $ 954,000 (was $ 1,590,000, 40% discount)

Invade and Persuade Tank – $ 1,365,000 (previously $ 2,275,000, 40% discount)

Bonus con Prime Gaming

Finally, at Prime Gaming subscribers They’ll be happy to hear that for another week they’ll be able to receive free sonar from the Kosatka Submarine and pocket $ 200,000 just for playing. And there will not be the thing, because they will also benefit from the following exclusive discounts:

Grotti GT500 – $ 157,000 (was $ 785,000, 80% discount)

Pegassi Zorrusso – $ 577,500 (previously $ 1,925,000, 70% discount)

Pfister Comet Safari – $ 142,000 (was $ 710,000, 80% discount)

More GTA Online guides