‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

“The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 is what all the fans and viewers have been looking for all over the internet in order to get all the latest and important updates about it. As you may surely know, “The Seven Deadly Sins” is one of the most amazing and exciting series that has a huge fan following globally.

It is among the most popular Anime that are available on Netflix, the streaming giant. But you must also know that the Anime did manage to become one of the flagship animated titles on Netflix. There are so many fans and viewers who have been wondering currently about when they can be able to watch “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 on Netflix.

You must know that “The Seven Deadly Sins” did manage to finish four excellent seasons with a great viewer base. It is sure that the fourth season of “The Seven Deadly Sins” which happens to be somewhat underwhelming is now available on Netflix globally.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 on Netflix

While the fifth season of the Anime namely The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgement of Anger is due to air in Japan. All the fans and viewers will be more than happy as well as excited to know that “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 will be releasing soon in 2021.

If you want to get all the essential details and updates about it then the only thing that you will have to make sure of is to read this article to the end. Here’s what we know about the “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 release dates, major updates, and what you can possibly expect.

You must surely know that “The Seven Deadly Sins” is a licensed Netflix Original Anime series that did manage to have fans in every corner of the world. This anime series is based on the manga of the same name which happens to be written by the author Nakaba Suzuki.

It is sure that there are more than 37 million copies that have been sold worldwide as the franchise anime series has a humongous fanbase. It is essential for the fans to know that the studio was previously animated by A-1 Pictures but that has now a new home with Studio Deen.

“The Seven Deadly Sins” is indeed an amazing and exciting anime series that most series lovers will definitely like to watch. It will be possible for any and every person to watch “The Seven Deadly Sins” anime on Netflix as all four seasons are currently available to stream.

When will “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 be available on Netflix?

Well, you will feel a little disappointed to know that “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 will not be available for you to stream on Netflix anytime sooner. It is sure that you will have to wait for some more time in order to enjoy and experience a great level of excitement as well as thrill from “The Seven Deadly Sins”.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment is coming to Netflix in 2021! Who can't you wait to see again? The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is on the way! Check out the trailer here 👉 https://t.co/7o8TvjEroE pic.twitter.com/mwDsTeUWJZ — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) November 12, 2020

You must know that the anime series was all set to schedule for its return to the Japanese Broadcast in October 2020. But as you all know, the fifth season release dates have been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

There was an official statement that did confirm that “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 has been delayed. The official announcement was released on the official website of “The Seven Deadly Sins”. That is the reason why you all will have to wait for some more months to watch “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5.

It will be possible for all of you to expect “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 to release in Japan from January 2021. It will directly mean that the Netflix release date of the upcoming season of “The Seven Deadly Sins” will also get delay by several months.

The Japanese broadcast of the series may take place between January and July 2021. If we are going to assume that the fifth season will be arriving in August like the fourth season then it will be more likely to wait for Winter 2021 or 2022.

What to expect from The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5?

There is indeed a lot of things to gulp down as the final season of the anime series, “The Seven Deadly Sins” is going to release in 2021. You must know that there are so many things that you can expect to happen in the upcoming season of the franchise.

Recently, there was an official announcement that the new and upcoming season of “The Seven Deadly Sins” will be entitled The Judgement of Anger. Also, you need to know that the first-ever look at the fifth season was revealed in August only.

One thing is sure and that is the upcoming season of “The Seven Deadly Sins” will definitely be bringing tons of exciting and breathtaking moments. So we are suggesting all of you should prepare yourselves to get shocked and surprised with thrill as well as excitement flowing down the veins of your body.

It will be essential for you to know about the synopsis for the next season of “The Seven Deadly Sins” that is attached with the artwork on the new post. Let us have a look at the synopsis of Season 5 that is given below.

“Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, Dianne, Van, King, Gowther, Merlin, and Escanor are standing against the flames, a mighty enemy, and a visual depicting the members of the Seven Deadly Sins confronting their destiny.”

You need to know that the fourth season of the anime series, “The Seven Deadly Sins” did manage to conclude the episode that happens to be chapter 267 of the manga. The important thing that you need to keep in mind when we are talking about the total number of episodes is that there are 346 chapters in total.

So that will directly mean that only 79 chapters are now left for the “The Seven Deadly Sins” anime series to release. After it will release the final season, it seems like the fifth season will end the franchise anime series.

But it is sure that you will be able to remember “The Seven Deadly Sins” series for a long period of time due to its excellent and interesting storyline that will not let you focus on anything else while you are watching an episode of the anime series.

Well, the series is indeed going to offer its gigantic fanbase a lot of exciting things as “The Seven Deadly Sins” still, has a large amount of story for the remaining episodes. You can refer to the following things that you can expect in the upcoming season of “The Seven Deadly Sins”.

Purgatory

Ban happens to be the only person who has some chances to survive the purgatory other than Meliodas for being an immortal. You must surely love the character Ban due to the charming personality. As you all know, Ban is determined to seek and get the real Meliodas that you all know and love in “The Seven Deadly Sins” anime series.

He wants to make sure that the real Meliodas will return to his home in Brittania. But you need to know that the time will be passing on somewhat differently in Purgatory. That is why it is currently uncertain to know how many decades or centuries will pass by until Ban will be successful enough to find the real Meliodas. Ban, as you all know is indeed one of the strongest characters in “The Seven Deadly Sins”. Therefore spending longer in purgatory will make him even stronger than before.

Brittania

Brittania, the home of the real Meliodas and Ban is where a new alliance takes place between the Goddess Clan, Fairy Clan, Giant Clan, and Humans. That will indeed be going to kick start a second holy war with the only aim of defeating and taking down the Demon clan at any possible cost.

Also, you need to know that Estarossa of the Demon Clan did manage to kidnap Elizabeth. That is why it will be up to the united forces of Stigma Alliance to make sure to bring back the princess after rescuing her. Upcoming episodes will reveal it all that the love commandment has a horrid past.

The resurrection of the new Demon King

It is surely going to be exciting and thrilling when you will know that the giant egg which did contain the body of Meliodas will go on manifesting. So when it will hatch stronger and darker, it will be the time for Meliodas to awake. Due to the commandments that he did absorb, it will not be possible for Meliodas to go far away from getting the title of the new Demon King of the Demon Clan.

Everyone is currently hoping for “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5 to release as soon as possible to watch it on Netflix. When we are looking at the previous seasons of “The Seven Deadly Sins”, we can assure you that the upcoming season is going to bring a lot more excitement and thrill that you may have experienced in the last four seasons.

There are so many fans who are still, wondering whether there will be Season 6 of “The Seven Deadly Sins” or the fifth season will be the last one. Therefore all the fans are currently hoping for the fifth season to not be the last and final season of the anime series. Keep the excitement alive to watch “The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 5.