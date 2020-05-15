Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Michael Jordan is a retired American basketball player that happens to be a team owner, product endorser, and entrepreneur. As per the reports, Michael was successful enough to have a net worth of $2.2 billion dollars as of 2020.

Due to his well-known career in the NBA, Jordan was capable of earning a great amount of fortune worth $93.7 million as his salary. With such a huge number of salary, Michael did become the first athlete to earn a salary of more than $30 million. He did get his fame and title after the accomplishment of the 1996-1997 season that brings him $30.14 million dollars. The following season, Michael was earning $33.14 million and the number keeps on growing.

Michael Jordan’s Net Worth Is $2.2 Billion Now!!

Even though the NBA player did not play the basketball game professionally in the last two decades, he did manage to earn $100 million per year. Michael Jordan is progressive with several businesses that are either with partners or his own. Well, the earning amount is more than what the player did earn playing 16 NBA seasons.

Michael Jordan Net Worth 2020: How Much He Makes From Nike & NBA https://t.co/l38r3vmB1u — healthtipsresearch (@healthtipsrese1) May 13, 2020

The brand royalties from Nike or Jordan are helping Michael to earn $60 million every year. But it is all due to the efforts that he puts into making his life better every single day. His hard work of several years now pays off with such a great amount of fortune which he may not have think of earlier.

The Charlotte Hornets NBA team is the reason behind Michael Jordan’s achievement of a billionaire. It is remarkable that the 57-year-old product endorser led Chicago Bulls to 6 NBA championship titles. Also, Michael has the highest career scoring average of all time. So his name did get into the Hall Of Fame back on 11 September 2009.

Michael Jordan is such an inspiration for the young generation as well as enthusiasts players. He quotes, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot…and missed. I’ve failed over, and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

Michael Jordan Net Worth was last modified: by

Share it: