Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mia Khalifa To Postpone Her Wedding Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!!:

Mia Khalifa was helpless against the Coronavirus crisis that she has to postpone her wedding with chef fiance Robert Sandberg. The duo did plan a full week of wedding celebration this June. This adorable couple did engage last year that happens to bring a shower of happiness and joy in Mia’s life.

Mia Khalifa’s Wedding Postponed!

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is threatening the entire world, Mia Khalifa has to postpone her wedding that was going to take place this June. Recently, she did a post on her Instagram handle in which she was standing in front of a mirror wearing a white dress. With the post, she surely announces the temporary scrap plans for her wedding with Robert Sandberg.

The American-Lebanese Sports Commentator writes, “If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsansberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would’ve-been wedding week this June.”

Last year, there was no problem at all when the couple did their beautiful and romantic engagement on 12 March 2019. The duo was going to wed on the 10th of June this year. They have their perfect plan for a week’s celebration. But as the wedding stays in the category of encouraging social gatherings, Mia and Robert are not able to wed. They surely have to postpone the dates of the wedding until everything is back to normal.

Robert Sandberg, Mia’s fiance shares a lovely caption of how the duo got engaged last year. He writes, “

“We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES…The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a ‘new serving’.”

But Mia was too curious to taste it that she did begin to eat the dried ingredients despite Robert’s constantly saying no. Later, Robert put the ring on the finger and told Mia that he loves her very much.

Recently, Mia Khalifa launches a new T-shirt range that suggests COVID-19 rebels to “Stay The F*** Home”.

Mia Khalifa To Postpone Her Wedding Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!! was last modified: by

Share it: