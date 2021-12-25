When Will Season 5 Of Van Helsing Be On NetFlix

There is no set a date for Season 5 of Van Helsing to premiere on Netflix. However, given that Seasons 1-4 all premiered in September, it is likely that Season 5 will also debut around that time. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all of the action from previous seasons by streaming them on Netflix. Stay tuned for updates as they become available!

van Helsing season 4 NetFlix:

All episodes of Season 4 of Van Helsing are now streaming on Netflix. If you’re looking to catch up on the latest happenings in this blood-soaked world before Season 5 premieres, now is your chance! Be sure to check out our review of Season 4 if you need some extra convincing that it’s worth your time.

van Helsing season 3 NetFlix:

van Helsing season 2 NetFlix:

van Helsing season 1 NetFlix:

van Helsing:

Created by Neil LaBute and produced by Nomadic Pictures, Van Helsing tells the story of Vanessa Helsing, a descendant of the legendary vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing. She is resurrected five years in the future to find that vampires have taken over the world and that she possesses unique power over them.

Joined by a group of resistant fighters, Vanessa soon finds herself caught up in a war for humanity as well as seeking answers to who she is and why she should trust her mysterious allies.

van Helsing season 5:

Van Helsing Season 4 premieres on September 6, 2018, on Syfy. There are reports that Vanessa (Kelly Overton) will be “tested” after learning about her role in the vampire-infested future. But before all of that drama unfolds, here’s what you need to know about previous seasons…

The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), who wakes up after a five-year coma to learn that she and her unborn child (all that survived from her now-dead husband’s vampire bite) are at ground zero of the beginning of a war. Vanessa learns that she is uniquely suited to lead the resistance against an army of bloodsuckers enslaved by humanity under pretenses.

She finds herself surrounded by spies, traitors, and assassins with secret agendas of their own. That includes werewolf Axel (Jonathan Scarfe), whom Vanessa had a past romantic relationship with; Garth (Steve Lund), a scientist who knows more than he lets on; and Simone (Kaitlin Mansour), a resourceful police officer and single mom who chases monsters in her off-hours.