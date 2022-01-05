Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Release Date

Masamune-Kun no Ribenji is a Japanese manga series authored by Hazuki Takeoka and illustrated by Tiv. It was serialized in Ichijinsha’s Monthly Comic Rex magazine in Japan from October 2012 to June 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment distributes the series in the United States. From January to March 2017, Silver Link, an anime series adaptation, aired on Cartoon Network.

The story of Masamune Makabe, a fat boy whose relationship with wealthy, beautiful Aki Adagaki soured when she viciously discarded him one day as if he was a pig’s foot.” Masamune changed his name, started dieting, and started exercising every day in order to transform himself into a beautiful, though vain, high school student.

He decides to seduce Aki into falling in love with him before humiliatingly rejecting her to extract retribution when he encounters her for the second time and she doesn’t remember him. Masamune teams up with Yoshino Koiwai, Aki’s classmate and servant, who seems to recognize Masamune’s moniker.

Release date for Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2

Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 will not be released until an official announcement is made. However, according to some internet sources, it has been confirmed for season 2. Because season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, we expect season 2 to be released. With season 1 adapting only six manga volumes and more manga volumes available for adaptation, there is a greater possibility for season 2.

On the other hand, we should expect a longer wait because most animated series have a significant gap between seasons. It’s also possible that the delay is because of the Covid- 19 epidemic.

Masamune Kun No Revenge Writer

Tiv

Tiv was born in 1981 in Seoul, South Korea, and resided there until 2010 when she moved to Japan. She’s best known these days for her artwork for Masamune-Revenge, Kun’s a shounen rom-com series with ecchi tendencies. Her sexualized drawings of diminutive, doe-eyed “moe” females were likely picked to draw “Eromanga- sensei’s” images in the Eromanga Sensei anime because of her ability to appeal to a (presumed) heterosexual male audience.

However, while she is now known for her less-than-feminist themes, her work does not primarily belong to this category.

Tiv’s very first comic suggests that he could pursue other career paths. Her first series was based on the daily life of South Korean schoolgirls, which she created in 2007 while still living in Seoul.

It was a modest, uncomplicated narrative called Annyeong! (which means “hello” in Korean) that never really marketed its girls as “moe” beacons. The girls were drawn in a visually appealing manga style, but their feminine qualities were never emphasized for cutesy effect, nor were they sexualized.

Tiv has gained more widespread success by collaborating with Japanese writers and focusing on graphics. Between 2010 until 2012, she worked on the manga adaptation of Heaven’s Memo Pad, and since then, she has been working on Masamune-Revenge.

Kun finds time to illustrate some of the most recent anime series, including the original character designs for Idol Incidents and insert pictures for Eromanga Sensei, despite her monthly manga commitments. Her personal life and identity are now secondary to her artwork, which perfectly embodies the “moe” style of manga art that has become synonymous with current Japanese pop culture.

Hazuki Takeoka

The manga was serialized in Ichijinsha’s shnen manga magazine Monthly Comic Rex’s December 2012 issue by writer Hazuki Takeoka and Korean artist Tiv. Between April 2013 and July 2018, ten volumes were issued. Yki Shinichi is drawing a spin-off named “Masamune-Re Kun’s (Somehow)” (, Masamune-Kun no Ri (Nantoka)) that will be serialized on Gekkan ComicREX starting with the November 2016 edition. On September 4, 2015, Seven Seas Entertainment, a North American publisher, announced that the series had been licensed.

In 2018, the series came to a close with the release of the last chapter on June 27. On September 27, 2018, Takeoka and Tiv published a spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex. Masamune-Kun No Revenge After School (, Masamune-Kun no Ribenji after school) is a short manga that tells the stories of numerous characters after they graduate from high school.