Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Video Chatting During Quarantine!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world is currently suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic that leads everyone to home isolation for good. But while waiting for everything back to normal, many celebs are video chatting with other celebs to spend time. Fans are happy to watch the celebs posting the screenshots of their video chats. Most celebs are going live on their Instagram handles to entertain fans and supporters.

Most Celebs Are Enjoying Video Chatting With Pals

We all know that the young American singer, Ariana Grande who happens to live her life happily with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The pop singer is video chatting with her famous pals on Zoom Video Chat. The victorious castmates do surely include Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet, Matt Bennett, Victoria Justice, Eric Lange, Leon Thomas III, and the series creator Dan Schneider.

Together on a video chat, the group did celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the popular series of Nickelodeon. It will be more exciting to watch all of these celebs back together face to face. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible to do so for the celebs. So they did enjoy chatting with one another celebrating the anniversary of their own homes.

Well, Gwyneth Paltrow did also manage to ease up a little bit with Zoom video chatting that features Demi Moore and Sara Foster. The stars are making their lockdown days more enjoyable with gossiping about everything to their pals and friends. Recently, the social media star The Fat Jewish did share a screenshot of the video chat that includes Kendall Jenner, Bruno Mars, Andy Cohen, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Meanwhile, John Krasinski was with the star Steve Carell for his new youtube series “Some Good News”. They happen to have a video chat on Facetime with Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton. Fans and supporters are also enjoying the live series of Miley Cyrus who interviews other stars and celebs over Instagram.

Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Video Chatting During Quarantine!! was last modified: by

Share it: