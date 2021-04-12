Dragon Ball Z: which Pokémon can beat Goku? The response from the fans will surprise you!

Goku is one of the strongest anime characters ever, and if you’re tired of hearing him compare to Naruto, Luffy or Saitama, then we’ve got some good news for you. A fan has indeed found a Pokémon capable of beating the protagonist of Dragon Ball, and paradoxical as it may be, his theory makes a lot more sense than you think.

Below you can see @hulkgamerxx’s theory, which immediately went viral due to its absurdity. The user has in fact declared that with the right preparation, Rattata could be one of the few Pokémon capable of defeating Son Goku in 100% of cases, precisely because of his skills.

Rattata can in fact use two moves that could potentially defeat anyone, Comeback and Quick Attack. The first ability allows a Pokémon to bring the opponent’s health points to the same amount as those of the user, while the second is a high priority attack. If equipped with Focalnastro, an item that allows the user to remain at a HP even after taking a KO hit, then here is Rattata could withstand a fatal attack and in turn bring Goku to a HP, and then finish him with. Rapid attack.

This is a nice way to make fun of the paradox of strength levels, which as usual vary depending on the world in which the challenge is held. But we want to know yours, which other Pokémon could beat Goku? Let us know in the comments! And for other crossovers between the two souls, don’t miss the opportunity to check out the hidden appearance of Dragon Ball in Pokémon Red and Blue.