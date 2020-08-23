Marvel’s Avengers: Square Enix promises to support him with ‘many and powerful contents’

Share it:

Specifying the open world nature of Project Athia on PS5, the president of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, spoke at the last meeting with shareholders to reiterate that the post-launch support of Marvel’s Avengers will be full of “powerful content”.

In a recent financial briefing held in the headquarters of Square Enix, the highest representative of the Japanese company said that “Our expectations for Marvel’s Avengers are very high. Since it will be a title that will be offered with the formula and features of GaaS. (the so-called games with continuous development, ed), even the operations we will have to carry out after the game lands in stores will be fundamental, we are not planning the support based on launch sales. We hope to build excitement around this project and will try to do so by launching powerful add-ons. “.

In recent weeks, the authors of Crystal Dynamics have already outlined the picture of additional content that will enrich the playful offer of Marvel’s Avengers in the months immediately following its release. In addition to the confirmation of the arrival of Hawkeye as a free update for all versions of the title, the Californian developers have unveiled Spider-Man as an exclusive PlayStation of Marvel’s Avengers: the expansion dedicated to the Climbing Wall will be available from 2021 its PS4 e PS5.

The launch of Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled for September 4 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, and later on PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you missed it, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find one of our insight into the history of the villain MODOK from Marvel’s Avengers.