Marseille Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Marseille is indeed a French drama TV show made by Federation Entertainment and created by Dan Franck and Florent-Emilien Siri. The series is Netflix’s first original French-language show.

It is an attempt to get a piece of a subtitled drama market and get a foothold in Europe. It’s a political drama that shows how corrupt people were and how violent gangs were at the time.

Dan Franck created the French drama streaming show Marseille, which stars Gérard Depardieu. The series is Netflix’s first original work in French. The project was given the green light on July 10, 2015.

The first season, which has eight episodes, came out on Netflix around the world on May 5, 2016. On June 6, 2016, a second episode was picked up. On April 18, 2017, work on the second season began. In February 2018, the second season began. After two seasons, Netflix stopped making the show.

The political show was a drama. Marseille has a lot of fans, and all of them are interested in the next season.

They want to understand when the new season will come out and what the latest news is about renewing Marseille for a third season. This article has all the information about Marseille season 3, so don’t waste any time and keep reading until the end.

Greet to Marseille, a Dan Franck-made French political drama that you can watch online. As we’ve already said, the series was made by Federation Entertainment and is about a political drama and a rivalry war between two men who both want to be on the throne of the city.

The French TV show “Marseille” is a political drama that airs on Netflix. The show is mostly about how two people who have been enemies for a long time fight for the throne while the city is in chaos. The show, which was made by Dan Franck, first aired on May 5, 2016.

In the series, the political power game is both interesting and exciting, and as more and more people with their agendas get involved, it becomes clear how dirty the above game can get. All of this is very different because it takes place in the lovely port city of Marseille.

Critics outside of France have indeed been positive about the show, but French critics have made fun of it by calling it an “industrial accident.” This could be because they are hungover and prefer high art.

But you shouldn’t stop watching the show because of this. Also, if you approve of the content on this show, you should watch “Suburra: Blood on Rome” and “House of Cards.”

Marseille Season 3 Release Date

As of April 2022, there are two seasons of the French political thriller Marseille on Netflix. However, there won’t be a third season because the show has been officially canceled.

The show didn’t do too badly with critics and audiences around the world, but it was a surprise that people in France were rude and didn’t like it. Overall, the show’s ending didn’t make people happy or keep them interested.

Marseille Season 3 Cast

The mayor, Robert Taro, is played by Gérard Depardieu, and Michael McConnohie did the English dubbing. Lucas Barrès is played by Benoit Magimel, and Kyle McCarley plays the part in the English dub.

Rachel Taro is played by Géraldine Pailhas, and Anne Yatco has done the English voice-over for her. Vanessa d’Abrantes is played by Nadia Fares, and the voice-over is done by Karen Strassman. Cristina Valenzuela voices Julia Taro, who is played by Stéphane Caillard.

Marseille does a poor job of capturing the French style as well as nuances, which makes the audience not like it very much. However, it does have some charming themes, like the coke-snorting scenes along with the entire power struggle story. It’s loud and has problems, but it didn’t hook the audience as much as it wanted to.

Marseille Season 3 Trailer

Marseille Season 3 Plot

The story of Marseille is set against the rich and elite French way of life and culture. It focuses on corruption, the fight for power, and redemption.

And then there’s Depardieu, a unique figure in French culture. He’s one of France’s most famous artists, but he’s also been at the center of many controversies because he plays the mayor, Robert Taro, who is bigger than life.

As the show starts, Taro is working on the final project before he retires. He will soon hand over the reins to his protégé, Lucas Barres. The project is about remaking the marina in Marseille and putting a big casino in the middle of it.

But things change when Barres decides to betray him by voting against the project. This makes Taro want to run for office again.

The show Marseille is a political drama, and its plot follows the same dark and enigmatic secrets of the French government.

The sequence will also show us the corruption as well as the power of the French city of Marseille, which has a long history. The story of Robert Taro, who has been Mayor of Marseille for 25 years, will be told in more detail, and we’ll see how he ends up in a situation in which he has to go to war with his former protege Lucas Barres.

who will later become his rival, and they will both become members of a political organization called UPM.

Big treachery will start a bitter battle between such a powerful politician and a young, hungry protégé, and we’ll learn how the story of corruption as well as revenge would then result in the demise of Marseille city’s football team.

Politics, vengeance, betrayal, war, and everything else! So, these are the most important news stories about the French show Marseille. The main theme of the show is that the family members will do anything for just that chair. Well, it’s not much of a surprise, since it’s become common these days.

It’s a big deal that Robert Taro served as the mayor of Marseille for 20 years. But as he got older, he thought it would be best to give his orders to Lucas Barrès, who would take over for him.

Then, where did it begin? The war started when Lucas played against Robert and tricked him. Well, all of this also affects Robert’s wife Rachel, and his journalist daughter.

Before he retired, he wanted to improve the port and casino, but Lucas and a few other people were against it.

After Lucas let him down, Robert decides to run for office to save the city. It turned out that Lucas seems to be his adopted son, but he was still a liar who had been trying to get the seat for 20 years.

Well, each character has a secret face that is shown in each episode. Rachel was in favor of Robert’s decision to run for office again, while Julia was against it. By that time, Lucas’s real mother had been found out.

Well, it’s mostly a political drama, as well as people who like this kind of thing should watch it. Since season 3 hasn’t been renewed yet, there is no declared plot for it yet.