Shingeki no Kyojin: Cosplayer se prepara para el final como Mikasa

Shingeki no Kyojin could have left fans of the anime in great suspense for his final season, but the manga original series Hajime Isayama it will officially come to an end in just a few days.

The spoilers for this final chapter are all over the place, unfortunately, as fans struggle to see how it will all end for Mikasa and the others. But as fans anticipate this ending, it’s also a great time to celebrate just how far the game has come. serie.

Mikasa Ackerman has seen tremendous growth in her own right, as the fighter has gone through a lot of upheaval in the series finale arc, as she had been forcibly separated from Eren due to her selfish actions.

This change in her began in the fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin. Here we see Mikasa looking much fiercer than the Survey Corps. Precisely, this new style came to life through the cosplay of the artist @ ruuna_070 on Instagram:

Photo: @ ruuna_070 en Instagram “Mikasa Ackerman de Attack on Titan 4”

When does the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin come out?

The final chapter of Attack on Titan will officially launch on April 9 and will end the series with 139 chapters in total. As for the anime series, the final season left fans in great suspense recently with its mid-season finale sparking a much bigger conflict to come.

Fortunately, this suspense was not left in the vein, as it was confirmed that the series will return for the second half of the final season sometime next year. Attack on Titan’s final arc has been divisive among fans of the original manga series, especially when it comes to Mikasa’s role in it.

However, all this could change with the final chapter of the series. If you can stay the course and properly frame many of the surprising decisions of Eren Jaeger, then this ending could become one of the all-time top favorites.

On the other hand, it could spell total doom for all the characters involved. The Truth News reminds you that part 2 of season 4 will arrive in winter 2021 and that fans can watch Shingeki no Kyojin anime on Crunchyroll.

