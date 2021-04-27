Many Call of Duty: Warzone players want the original Gulag back

Call of Duty: Warzone got a new map (sort of) last week, but many of its players call for the return of one of the oldest features from the Battle Royale: the original Gulag.

The map of Gulag Showers was Warzone’s original 1v1 map (used to give players a second chance to return to a round after being killed), and now there is a growing movement of players asking to be restored.

On Reddit, several popular posts have appeared in the r / Warzone and r / CODWarzone communities in the last few days, remembering the Showers map and getting hundreds of comments asking me to return to the title.

Those posts They have generated a lot of discussion about what people miss about the Showers map. Mash1003 wrote: “Best of all, it was symmetrical, no matter which side it was generated from, it was the same. […] The original gulag was just right. “. iNOyThCagedBirdSings agreed: “The slight changes between multiple gulags while maintaining the same balance for all? God i miss it.”.

Others prefer to focus on the universe of the Showers map: “It’s not even a gulag anymore, it’s just a 1v1 multiplayer map”, wrote kmac868. “Make it a GULAG again if you’re going to call it a gulag.”.

Lots of requests for Showers to come back have emerged in the days after the release of the new map of Verdansk ’84 and, with it, a new Gulag skin, based on the Standoff map from Black Ops 2 – it’s also the first Gulag map to be comes with multiple floors. It has been a controversial addition.

“It is awful.”wrote Tortfeasor55. “It’s a maze made for campers. In the middle of my gulags we can’t even meet.”. Many have pointed out how dark the new Gulag map is, which is causing particular problems for some players. Vyduh wrote: “It is really hard to see people with color blind mode on, I am losing 99% of my gulags. “.

However, by far the most common complaint seems to be increasingly complex designs in a mode designed for a fast one-on-one that could get you back to the main game, as warofthechosen says, “I’m [cansado] of these complicated gulags. “.

Of course, any addition to a competitive game, which could make experienced players struggle to find their balance initially, will come with some concern. Other players have enjoyed the more complex tactics that a map offers “more active”.

“The new gulag is, by far the best”TragicMeerkat wrote, “different elevations, and, in an L shape, 3 routes to take at ground level or climb over and over the house. More options and more chances to win. I have won and lost in many different ways. “.

Some have called for a rotation of Gulag maps, to enable new ideas alongside established maps. “They should randomly alternate each of the 3 gulags every time you’re there.” wrote ColtsNetsSharks. Some would prefer a more ambitious approach to recent uses of maps Call of Duty calls such as Gulags, with aizok suggesting: “Honestly, I like current gulags, but I wish they rotated between games like they had small parts of each map [multijugador] fan favorite.”.

Regardless of the response from the fans, It seems unlikely at this point that the original Gulag map will return after associate creative director Amos Hodge said that the original Verdansk map will never be used in Warzone again. Gulag showers it might as well be seen as part of that original map setup And, with Raven seemingly prioritizing new ideas, Showers could also be considered a surplus of requirements.