how to watch in chronological order ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ (WandaVision), ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and all the MCU movies and series

Films had until now been the main engine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but things have become more complicated with the arrival of the first MCU series made to be seen directly on Disney +.

For this reason, surely there will be someone who could use a guide on how to see in chronological order everything that is available from that universe on Disney +. I already warn you that Not even all the MCU movies are available on Disney +Therefore, only the ones that you can see on this streaming platform appear in the guide.

The chronological order of the MCU available on Disney +

1943-1945 : ‘Captain America the First Avenger’

: ‘Captain America the First Avenger’ 1946-1947 : ‘Agent Carter’

: ‘Agent Carter’ 1995 (con flashbacks a 1989): ‘Capitana Marvel’

(con flashbacks a 1989): ‘Capitana Marvel’ 2011 : ‘Iron Man 2’, ‘The Incredible Hulk’, ‘Thor’

: ‘Iron Man 2’, ‘The Incredible Hulk’, ‘Thor’ 2012 : ‘The Avengers’, ‘Iron Man 3’

: ‘The Avengers’, ‘Iron Man 3’ 2013 : ‘Agents of SHIELD’ (the series goes through the events of other Marvel productions), ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (starts just after the seventh of ‘Agents of SHIELD’)

: ‘Agents of SHIELD’ (the series goes through the events of other Marvel productions), ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (starts just after the seventh of ‘Agents of SHIELD’) 2014 : ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​(begins after episode 1×15 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (The prologue takes place in 1988, the rest of the film begins after the end of the first season from ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

: ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​(begins after episode 1×15 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (The prologue takes place in 1988, the rest of the film begins after the end of the first season from ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ 2015 : ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (starts after 2×20 episode of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Ant-Man’ (the film’s prologue takes place in 1989, the rest starts after 2×22 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’ )

: ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (starts after 2×20 episode of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Ant-Man’ (the film’s prologue takes place in 1989, the rest starts after 2×22 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’ ) 2016 : ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (with flashbacks to 1991, the part in 2016 starts after 3×19 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Black Panther’ (starts after 3×22 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Doctor Strange ‘,’ Inhumans’

: ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (with flashbacks to 1991, the part in 2016 starts after 3×19 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Black Panther’ (starts after 3×22 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’), ‘Doctor Strange ‘,’ Inhumans’ 2017 : ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (begins after 5×01 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. The last two take place to some extent in parallel, the same happens with ‘ Agents of SHIELD ‘until 5×22.

: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (begins after 5×01 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. The last two take place to some extent in parallel, the same happens with ‘ Agents of SHIELD ‘until 5×22. 2018 : ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (with an important part of the movie taking place in 2023), that part starts later than the 6×13 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’)

: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (with an important part of the movie taking place in 2023), that part starts later than the 6×13 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’) 2024: ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Note: There are other episodes of ‘Agents of SHIELD’ that take place at other times -even alternate realities-, but to avoid spoilers it has been chosen to leave it out of this review.

Absences

You will have already noticed that there is several MCU movies that are not currently included in Disney +. Specifically, they are ‘Iron Man’ -available on Netflix-, which takes place in 2010, ‘The Incredible Hulk’, which would go in 2011 after ‘Iron Man 2’, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ -available on HBO-, which would be the first in 2017, and ‘Spider-Man: Far from home’, which would be the one that would start 2024.

What’s more, Netflix’s Marvel series are also left out like ‘Daredevil’ or ‘Jessica Jones’, whose connection to the movies is also quite scarce, some short films made as an addition to some of the first films and little else.