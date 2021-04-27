‘Who Killed Sara?’: Netflix releases the intense trailer for season 2 of one of its latest hits

‘Who killed Sara?’ came to Netflix on March 24 without making much noise, but that did not prevent it from quickly becoming one of the public’s favorite series, to the point that the platform recently announced that it has added 55 million viewings since its launch. Shortly after it we learned that it had been renewed for a second season of which we can already see its intense trailer.

Sara’s past

The truth is that the end of the first season of ‘Who Killed Sara?’ left many more doubts than answers and this preview makes it clear that the new episodes will investigate Sara’s past, because Everything indicates that it was very different from what it seemed…

The big signings for the second season of the Netflix series are Daniel Giménez Cacho, Antonio de la Vega Y Matías Novoa, the return of all the protagonists of the first batch of episodes is also confirmed, including, among others, Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller Y Alejandro Nones.

The good news for those who are dying to see how everything is resolved is that we will just have to wait a little longer until the premiere of the new episodes, since Netflix has set the launch of the second season for the next may 19.