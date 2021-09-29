Release Schedule of Netflix’s Popular Series “Better Call Saul” Season 4

Netflix’s One of the Most Popular Series “Better Call Saul” is returning soon with its Season 4 to entertain the Fans. Here, you will know the release schedule of Season4.

“Better Call Saul” Fans will be happy to know that The Series is returning soon on Netflix. After 3 Successful Seasons, The Series is going to debut its season 4 on Netflix.

The Series is gaining popularity with the growing Fans and Supporters all over the world. The Series is rated 8.7 on IMDB due to the hard-working team and its interesting storyline.

The Schedule that is given here is only for its release on Netflix. The Series might have a varied release date, but that will depend on where you live whether in the US or UK.

The Series is a Must-Watch Series. If you are a Breaking Bad Fan then you must definitely watch this Amazing Series. Well, This Show is a Prequel to its Main Series and Some of the loved characters are established in it.

The Release Date Schedule of “Better Call Saul” Season 4 on Netflix will be as follows:

Episode Number – Release Date

1st Episode – 7 August

2nd Episode – 14 August

3rd Episode – 21 August

4th Episode – 28 August

5th Episode – 4 September

6th Episode – 11 September

7th Episode – 18 September

8th Episode – 25 September

9th Episode – 2 October

10th Episode – 9 October

Season 4 will come a bit late on Netflix as compared to all previous 3 Seasons. There were some rumors about the Season 4. The Rumors like Season 4 will be releasing in April and July, But it didn’t happen.

“Better Call Saul” Season 4 will be More Exciting and Interesting than Previous Seasons. If You Have not Watched Season 1,2, and 3 of “Better Call Saul”. You can watch it now on Netflix.