Louis Garrel and Laetitia Casta, together again in ‘The Crusade’

With 'Little Women' and 'The Officer and the Spy' on the bill, and 'Rifkin's Festival' (provisional title of the new Woody Allen comedy) pending release, Louis Garrel will be back behind the cameras (he already did it with ' The two friends' and 'A faithful man') to lead ‘The Crusade’.

The film will once again star Garrel himself and his wife, Laetitia Casta. Together they will return to the theme of the family unit around which ‘A faithful man’ gravitated to tell the story of a couple who discovers that their teenage son has been secretly selling several family belongings to found an ecological project in Africa.

At the moment, they have not transcended more data on the cast or equipment of what will be the third film directed by the French. It is only known that Julien Poupard, director of photography of the multi-award-winning 'Los Miserables', directed by Ladj Ly and who opts for the Oscar as Best International Film competing with such powerful titles as 'Pain and glory', of Almodóvar; or the unclassifiable ‘Parasites’ by Bong Joon-ho.

Although he debuted in 1989 with the movie ‘Les baisers de secours’ directed by his father, Philippe Garrell, Louis achieved international fame thanks to ‘Dreamers’, under the orders of Bernardo Bertolucci.

Among his upcoming projects, ‘The Story Of My Wife’, by Ildikó Enyedi and with Léa Seydoux; ‘Mon Légionnaire’, directed by Rachel Lang; and ‘ADN’, by the French actress and director Maïwenn.