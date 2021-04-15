OPPO A54 5G, technical sheet of characteristics and price

There is a new entry-level 5G mobile in the room: the OPPO A54 5G. This terminal comes as the evolution of the OPPO A53 5G, with some improvements and changes, among which the use of the Snapdragon 480 instead of a MediaTek processor.

Among the virtues of the OPPO A54 5G are, in addition to bringing 5G as standard, bringing a Full HD + screen with 90 Hz refresh, its four-lens camera and its large battery, with support for fast charging of 18W.

OPPO A54 5G datasheet

OPPO A54 5G Screen LCD 6,49″

Full HD+

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 162,9 x 74,7 x 8,4 mm

190 g Processor Snapdragon 480 RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Frontal camera 16 MP Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2 MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Drums 5000 mAh

18W load Operating system Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Minijack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 269 euros

90 Hz display

Despite what the numbering might suggest, the OPPO A54 5G has more in common with the OPPO A53 5G and the OPPO A74 5G than with the OPPO A54 without a surname, or 4G, which we knew in March. The OPPO A54 5G raises the bar in several respects, standing at the fine line that separates the entry-level from the mid-range.

One of its strong points is its screen, which with a 6.49-inch diagonal and an LCD panel, covers a good part of the front if it were not for the chin. It is a panel with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In its upper left corner the front camera is located in a hole in the screen.

Four lenses and big battery

For photography, the OPPO A54 5G mounts a 16-megapixel front camera and a quad combination on the back. It consists of a 48 megapixel main sensor and f / 1.7 aperture, an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Power and connectivity are provided by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Another strong point of the terminal is its battery, which with a 5,000 mAh capacity, supports 18W fast charging. The terminal has a USB-C connector, minijack and includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the OPPO A54 5G

The OPPO A54 5G is available in a configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and in the colors black and purple with gradient, for 269 euros free, in addition to being available with different rates from Orange, Yoigo and Movistar.



