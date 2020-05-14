A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 Release Date

Share it:

A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES SEASON 2

The TV series “A Discovery Of Witches” is a romantic drama series that is based on fantasy. This series is inspired by an ebook of All Souls trilogy which is written by Deborah Harkness.

Discovery of Witches first aired on 14th September 2018 with eight episodes on Sky One. After its first season, the series was renewed for its second and third season in November 2018, which again will be inspired by the other two books of the trilogy.

Release Date

The shooting of the second season was started in July 2019. But there are some of the scenes in which Palmer was not there as she was pregnant. Therefore shooting such scenes was started before July 2019. But as of now, there is a pause in this process because of an outbreak of COVID-19. Therefore, till now there is not any official announcement yet made for the release of season 2.

What will be the cast?

Season 2 of the Discovery of Witches will cast Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont as protagonists. And Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Daniel Ezra as Nathaniel Wilson, Daniel Ezra as Nathaniel Wilson; Aisling Loftus as Sophie Norman; Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard; Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore and Aisling Loftus as Sophie Norman will be cast as different supporting roles.

Plot

If we go according to the idea of makers of the show then this season will be about finding a tutor for Diana. As this would make it easy to trace the ashes. The storyline of Matthew’s past is as mysterious as it seemed. The result of this is Diana will be tired of tracing the lineage. This will create more excitement about the show.

Besides this, the time-traveling of Mathew will also affect Diana. And the last as always the season continues to show the love between Matthew and Diana in the 16th century.

