Tiger and Bunny Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime series Tiger & Bunny was made in Japan in 2011. In the show, superheroes who fight crime participate in a game show dubbed Hero TV.

The anime show will get a season finale, which will start in April 2022. Perhaps a third season, though? We’ll tell you all there is to understand about a possible third period of Tiger & Bunny in this article.

Tiger & Bunny’s third season hasn’t been confirmed yet. The second season just started a few days ago, and the next part doesn’t have a launch date yet, so we don’t know much about what will happen with it.

Still, Tiger & Bunny is an extremely popular show and based on what we know, it’s very likely that there will be a third season. We don’t know when, though.

The remainder of this piece will tell you everything we know and don’t know about a possible third season of Tiger & Bunny. You’ll find out when it’s coming out if there’s a trailer, what it might be about, who’s in it, and a lot more about this interesting anime series.

Tiger & Bunny is indeed a Japanese superhero anime TV show that came out in 2011. It was made by Sunrise and was guided by Keiichi Sato.

The script was composed by Masafumi Nishida, and Masakazu Katsura came up with the original ideas for the characters. The show first aired in Japan on April 3, 2011, on Tokyo MX. It was then shown again on BS11 and MBS, and the last episode aired on September 17, 2011.

Viz Media put the show on both Hulu as well as Anime News Network at the same time. It takes place in a city of the future where champions fight crime while advertising for companies that pay them to do so.

The show is about the veteran hero Kotetsu T. Kaburagi (also known as “Wild Tiger”) and the new hero Barnaby Brooks Jr. (also known as “Bunny”), who are compelled to work together through their bosses.

Producer Masayuki Ozaki was mainly responsible for making the show. He wanted to make a drama that would appeal to a wide range of people by using different kinds of action heroes and balancing the relationship between Kotetsu and Barnaby. The anime got good reviews for how well it was made and how it showed superheroes.

On August 4, 2011, Shueisha’s Weekly Adolescent Jump magazine published a one-shot manga derived by Masakazu Katsura. In November 2011, it was announced that two movies would be made based on the series.

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning, the first movie, came out on September 22, 2012. Tiger & Bunny: The Rising, the second movie, came out on February 8, 2014.

Tiger and Bunny Season 3 Release Date

Tiger and Bunny’s second season just came out, so we can’t expect the third season to come out right away. According to some sources, the third season is likely to come out by the finish of this year.

Tiger and Bunny Season 3 Cast

Hiroaki Hirata plays Kotetsu T. Kaburagi

Masakazu Morita plays Barnaby Brooks

Beau Billingslea – Ben Jackson

Daran Norris – Alexander Lloyds

Dave Wittenberg – Doc Saito

Eden Riegel – Kaede Kaburagi

Jamieson K. Price – Albert Maverick

John Eric Bentley – Nathan Seymour/Fire Emblem

Kari Wahlgren – Karina Lyle/Blue Rose

Laura Bailey – Pao-Lin Huang/Dragon Kid

Liam O’Brien – Yuri Petrov/Lunatic

Michael Sinterniklaas – Ivan Karelin/Origami Cyclone

Patrick Seitz – Keith Goodman/Sky High

Stephanie Sheh – Kriem

Steve Blum – Jake Martinez

Tara Platt – Agnes Joubert

Travis Willingham – Antonio Lopez/Rock Bison

Additional Voices

Ben Diskin

Jamie Simone

Julie Ann Taylor

Kirk Thornton

Lucien Dodge

Michael McConnohie

Vic Mignogna

Tiger and Bunny Season 3 Trailer

Now that you know all the facts and our opinions about Tiger and Bunny Season 3, you can probably figure out for yourselves that there is no trailer for the third season.

This is because we don’t know if it’s going to be a third season of a show. If there isn’t a third season, there might not even be a trailer. But from what we know so far, this does not appear to be a likely outcome.

Tiger and Bunny Season 3 Plot

Tiger and Bunny is an original animated film series, unlike what you may have guessed. This means it’s not based on any other work. It has been turned into an anime series, however, the manga is based just on anime, not the other manner around.

This means that humans don’t know much about Season 3 of Tiger as well as Bunny’s plot, other than what has been shown in the trailers.

The main characters will face new threats from different places, but that’s about all we know so far, especially since we don’t even know how the second half of Season 2 will end.

The anime occurs in the made-up city of Sternbild, where there are people with special skills who are called “Next.” Some of them use one‘s powers to protect people, but there are so many powerful people in this world that being a hero becomes a job that is paid for by companies that want to promote their brands.

Now, they fight crime and save lives to use the sponsors’ logos, get much more points, and also have their heroic actions shown on the popular TV show Hero TV. This show uses a ranking system to decide who will be called the “King of Heroes.”

In the story, the main characters are Kaburagi T. Kotetsu as well as Barnaby Brooks Jr., who both reside in the town of Sternbild as well as work as action heroes for very different reasons. Kotetsu has always wanted to help other people, similar to how Mr. Legend saved him from a bank heist.

Even though the story has a “villain of the week” structure, the killing of Barnaby’s parents is the main storyline. Even though Barnaby beats what seems to be the murderer in the first half of the series, thx to Kotetsu, the real killer isn’t known in the second half.

In the second quarter, Kotetsu is torn between being loyal to Barnaby’s quest as well as taking good care of his young daughter, Kaede. When Kotetsu finds out that his abilities will eventually diminish, he quits his job.

Barnaby thinks Kotetsu has lied to him because he doesn’t tell him the real reason he’s leaving. One of the people who take care of Barnaby wants to take over the hero system.

He tricks all the heroes into killing Kotetsu and makes robots take their place. Kotetsu helps almost all of their allies remember things with the help of Kaede.

After they win, Kotetsu tells his allies the real reason why he is leaving the army. In the end, Kotetsu decides to keep being a superhero, even though he will have less power.