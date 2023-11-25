Lookism Chapter 478 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With rumors circulating about potential plot twists, character growth, and epic battles, fans are itching for the release of the next chapter.

Lookism, which debuted in November 2014, is about a teenage girl who has the ability to alternate between the appearances of a tall, handsome man with an assured demeanor and a healthy but unattractive person.

The publication date of Lookism, chapter 467, is set on September 21, 2023. A new chapter of the well-liked weekly webtoon is released every Thursday. It courageously looks at topics like discrimination, self-esteem, and body image.

Park Tae-joon’s webtoon Lookism made its debut ong Naver Webtoon in 2014. This novel, which blended elements of drama, humor, and social satire, became well-liked by readers very fast.

The fierce conflict between the four heads and the powerful foe known as “The Thing” reached a breaking point in the previous chapter of Lookism.

The Thing was extremely resilient and pushed all four heads beyond their limits despite their concerted attempts.

Goo Kim shows up as an unexpected ally as the four heads are urgently looking for reinforcements. But his help comes with a hefty 1 billion won price tag.

Now, the battle’s outcome depends on whether Goo Kim’s powerful might can finally defeat this seemingly invincible object.

Fans may anticipate the plot that centers on Park Hyung Seok, the protagonist, continuing in this chapter.

Park Hyung Seok has the ability to switch between two completely different bodies: a fit and attractive one and an overweight, ugly one.

The chapter will be officially released on November 2, 2023, while the raw scan or spoilers will be made available on October 30, 2023.

The plot is predicted to take an exciting turn when the characters encounter obstacles and conflicts.

The characters in this particular chapter find themselves caught in a challenging predicament when they learn that their only chance of victory is over a powerful foe known as Big Daniel.

Daniel tells Park that he came to see him at Noh Bakgu’s request, but unexpectedly, Park queries Daniel’s identity.

The most recent episode of Taejun Pak’s South Korean webtoon series “Lookism,” “Lookism Chapter 473,” is highly anticipated by fans.

Lookism Chapter 478 Release Date

As the chapters go on, Lookism continues to pique people’s interest and has already amassed a sizable fan base.

The fans of this series have a great time reading it, even if a wider audience is trying to stay up to date.

Lookism Chapter 478 Plot

Park asks Daniel, seemingly out of the blue, how he knows what he’s called after Daniel discloses that Noh Bakgu has died.

At this point, Daniel realizes that there is a problem with Park Jinyoung since he soon begins yelling at random and grasping his own head.

Park claims that he just desires to disregard the past and doesn’t want to remember any of this, and then he abruptly begins using narcotics.

Park begins to panic and hits his head upon the ground after realizing that the medicines he uses are incorrect.

Daniel pulls him from behind to save him, but the security overheard them trying to get into the dispensary due to Park’s loud noises.

The scenario shifts to the youth’s warehouse later in the chapter. Daniel was unable to identify the mistake they were making in the construction industry, where Zack Lee claims to have almost grasped the situation.

However, Daniel acknowledges this and tells Zack that he met wih someone who could know, but that things didn’t work out and he had to leave. Daniel then asks if they find out anything.

Zack Lee claims that Jace appears to be going through a difficult moment at the moment.

He also went to see Kouji, but he informed him that he had no actual purpose to assist the workers, so he wasn’t interested in working with them any more.

When Daniel considers the Workers’ first affiliate, he remarks that he never thought it would be this difficult to navigate; they are unlike any affiliate he has ever encountered; it’s essentially a maze, and he has to figure out a path somehow.

A dramatic confrontation among the four heads, Goo Kim, and the unrelenting Thing is expected to occur in Chapter 474. The conflict becomes more tense and has higher stakes as a result of Samuel’s gambit of sacrifice.

There will be fast-paced action scenes, calculated moves, and possibly pivotal moments as all four heads try to take advantage of the gap Samuel established.

The characters in Lookism and the overall plot will probably be greatly affected by the result of this crucial conflict.

The chapter might also shed more light on the thing’s nature and origins as well as the importance of Goo Kim’s involvement.

Jake Kim & Samuel Seo fought fiercely in Lookism’s Chapter 477, each exhibiting their particular skills.

While Samuel utilized his Sound Wave talent to create strong shockwaves, Jake used his Dragon’s Eye skill to anticipate Samuel’s movements. These were the previously introduced powers.

Eli Jang and Daniel Park rushed to try to break up the altercation, but Jake and Samuel’s goons stepped in and blocked their efforts.

Jake caused harm by shattering multiple Samuel’s ribs, and Samuel struck back by shattering one of Jake’s arms.

In addition, during the heated exchange, Jake broke a few of Samuel’s teeth. There were serious injuries from Jake and Samuel’s violent altercation.

Unexpectedly, Jake revealed the dragon’s breath, a newly acquired power. With the fitting moniker, the Dragon’s Breath, he was able to release a tremendous flame from his mouth thanks to this talent.

With this newfound ability, Jake let off the full power of his dragon’s breath, aiming Samuel with all of its devastating strength. Taken by surprise, Samuel was powerless to protect himself from the onslaught.