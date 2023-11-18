Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 68 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Soon, Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman Chapter 68 will be out, and fans can’t wait for the story to really start to take shape. The first chapter of Yūki Kanamaru’s Fuufu Ijou Miman came out in March 2018.

So far, 10 books have been released as of 2023. Studio Mother liked this, and it was turned into an animation movie that came out in December 2022.

Jirou is a third-year student in this story. As part of a school growth program, he is asked to stay in a girl named Akari.

The “Couple Practical” program is meant to help them get along with others and talk to each other better.

Jirou and Akari both want to be with the person they like, but they end up put together by chance.

Fans are looking forward to an interesting turn of events that is being caused by the different situations and events.

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 68 Release Date

The start date is something everybody wants to know. Fans of Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman are also very excited about the release date for Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman Chapter 68.

Ladies and gentlemen, don’t worry. We can give you the original date that Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman Chapter 68 came out.

There are many possible release times on the web, but none of them are official. Our source tells us that Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman Chapter 68 is scheduled to come out on November 18, 2023.

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 68 Plot

Chapter 67 of Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman continues the story and looks into the complicated love triangle between Jirō, Akari, and Shiori.

At the beginning of the chapter, Jirō is torn between how he feels about Akari and how much he likes Shiori.

While this is going on, Akari’s already confusing feelings get more complicated when she tells Minami, the school’s idol, that she loves her.

But as the story goes on, Akari begins to understand that Jirō was the person she really feels for.

As soon as she realizes this, she changes. She stops caring about Minami and starts working on getting closer to Jir.

The emotional battles of the characters Jirō makes the story better and makes you wonder what will happen next with this complicated love triangle.

People are interested in Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman and can’t wait for the next chapter and all of its parts.

Jirou Yakuin is the main character of the story. He is a high school boy who likes to be quiet around other people. He would rather be alone most of the time as well as play video games for hours than talk to anyone.

Jirou, who is shy, never told Shiori Sakurazaka, the girl he liked as a boy, how he felt because he never had the courage or confidence to do so.

For the main character and many other people, the program that their school came up with was a secret gift.

Jirou had wanted to be paired with Shiori, but Akari Watanabe, who thinks Jirou is ugly and dull, became his partner instead. Her choice was to pair up with Minami Tenjin, a popular school star.

After some time, they learned that if they got sufficient scores during the process, they could switch partners. This made them both more serious about the program.

As the story goes on, both Akari and Jirou understand they are falling in love with each other even though they attempt to get along. This makes things confusing in them, and they have to decide what to do next.

In later parts of the story, Shiroi tells Jirou that she loves him, which makes things even more complicated.

Akari learns that she likes Jiro, and from then on, both girls try to win Jiro’s love while the main character struggles to decide which one to pursue.

Because she came in late and trying to hide from the teacher, Akari is slowly making her way into the classroom as the chapter goes on. Jirou takes this very seriously.

Jirou starts to yell when he sees her like this, and the teacher tells him not to. Then Jirou told her that she shouldn’t have come to class in the first place if she was going to be late.

We can see that Jirou is very tired after the first class, but that’s not all—he signed up for another afternoon’s class and now he wants to skip it.

After hearing him, Akari feels the exact same way and starts to worry about whether she will make it through the day. She then offers Jirou some snacks and asks him if he has tried the Shirako Ponzu taste.

Akari tells Jirou that she decided the day before yesterday that she was going to college when he asks her if she has any other plans to go.

We can see that Akari is happy because she doesn’t have any pals who study seriously, which is why she thought she would have lunch by herself while she looked over her notes.

But when Akari asks Sakura to go with them for lunch, we can see that Sakuraza is thinking a lot at that very moment. She doesn’t think the room where study for tests is a good spot for a lunch.

She doesn’t want to hang out with a person like her right now because she thinks the teacher will give those who do get in trouble with her worse grades.