Laws of Attraction Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This is an legal-themed drama about Tinn, that seeks justice for his niece’s untimely death with the assistance of Chan, a lawyer.

Tinn quickly recognizes that Chan may not be the best option as a barrister because he has no disillusionment regarding the law and the world.

A new episode of Laws of Attraction has been released. The premiere episode broadcast on 15 July 2023 and performed quite well.

The story captivated the audience, and they also appreciated how well-matched the protagonists were.

The Thai television series Laws of Attraction is about law, romance, as well as drama. It airs every Saturday on One 31 for approximately 55 minutes. The series consists of eight episodes and is scheduled to end on September 2, 2023.

Wo Worawit Khuttiyayothin helms The Laws of Attraction, which was written by Nueng Chawanon Sarapat, Oh Wantawil Suknoy, Sorawich Pinyomit, and Thananant Kamsri. The audience has higher expectations for the series.

This article will provide information about the impending second episode, its release date, a sneak peek of the first episode, and an streaming guide for Laws of Attraction.

Charn is a shrewd attorney who is inclined to accept high-paying, high-profile cases that will garner him notoriety. On one occasion, he is removed from a case due to widespread interest.

Having lost reputation and opportunity, he is suspicious of the cause of his dismissal and desires vengeance. He believes he can discover something concealed inside the case over his own benefit.

Therefore, Charn resolves to swap forces with Tinn, the grandfather for Tonkhao, a young girl that was slain by a vehicle and for whom justice was not served. Together, the two investigate the truth.

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, we as a species cannot affirm an exact date for the second season of Law of Attraction. Currently, the first season is airing; it will conclude on September 2, 2023.

After that, we can anticipate specific information regarding the Season 2 release date of Law of Attraction.

Nevertheless, based on the previous pattern, it is probably fair to infer that Season 2 of Law of Attraction will not premiere before 2024.

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Cast

Rachata Hampanont as Tinn Jitsomboon

Thanapat Kawila as Chan Saengsathianphong

Satjakorn Chalad as Methee

Rattakorn Kaiyanan as Thaenthai

Vorarit Fuangarome as Thatthep

Rasee Diskul Na Ayudhya as Rose

Duangdao Jarujinda as Aew

Gift Wattana Kumthorntip as Sorawit

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Trailer

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Plot

Law of Attraction, additionally referred to as Kot Haeng Rak Dueng Dut () in its native tongue, is a Thai boys’ love drama that centers on both the law and romance.

The story’s primary protagonists are Tinn and Charn, that band together to obtain the justice denied to them.

Charn is an attorney who is willing to be as merciless as necessary to win a briefcase. He only accepts high-paying, high-profile cases in which he can even make the wrong right. With wealth and status comes ego.

When he is abruptly removed from an important matter with no prior notice, his vanity is wounded and he feels embarrassed of himself.

Upon glancing at it, he got to know he was removed off the case for some secret, that he is now determined to disclose, take vengeance on, and also obtain some personal profit from.

To accomplish this, he looks to Tinn and joins him. Tinn serves as a taekwondo instructor and the uncle of Tonkhao, a young girl who was slain in a vehicle accident but for whom no justice was ever served. To obtain justice for her niece, Tinn shakes hands with Charn and pledges her assistance.

Despite having opposing natures and individual motivations, the apparent intimacy between the two may be problematic in their case.

However, disclosing the truth and obtaining justice are not so simple when there are so many harmful individuals in the world.

By the conclusion of the first season of Law of Attraction, we should have answers regarding Tinn’s niece’s tragedy and her receiving justice.

If a new season rolls out, we are anticipating a more high-profile case which will be even more hazardous than the one that came before.

Charn will rise to resolve the case, yet this time he will not use any underhanded techniques.

Charn and Tinn’s relationship will develop further as they navigate the perilous world of high-profile individuals surrounding them.

The Thai drama “Law of Attraction,” also known as “Kot Haeng Rak Deung Dut” because of its native tongue, combines themes of law and love in an intricate manner.

Charn, a litigator with unflinching determination, employs any strategy necessary to secure victory, including turning to unyielding tactics.

Tinn and Charn, like Takizawa and Ren Ishihara during April Season 2’s Tokyo, unite in their pursuit of both fairness to affection, are the central figures.

He exclusively manages high-profile cases that provide him with substantial financial rewards and the opportunity to right wrongs. The allure of affluence and high social status is accompanied by a sense of arrogance.