The First Responders Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Another South Korean drama tops the list of audience favorites. This isn’t the first time a South Korean web series is being renewed for a second season due to its popularity.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Dragon released its second installment on May 6, 2023, followed by other dramas. These South Korean dramas typically do not receive a second season.

This program is also known in Korean as Sobangseo Yeop Gyeongchalseo and The Police Station Next for the Fire Station as well as the National Forensic Service.

Studio S created The First Responders, which was written by Min Ji-Eun and directed by Shin Kyung-soo and Kwon Bong-geun.

Before the initial season had even concluded, the writer of the drama extended it for a second season on November 22, 2022. The second season of The First Responders premiered its first episode in August 4, 2023.

The show already received a 7.9 rating on IMDb, an 8.2 rating on MyDramaList, and a 96/100 rating from Google users, making people interested in The First Responders season 3.

Prepare to learn more heart-pounding action and heroic deeds as Season 2 of “The First Responders” continues its compelling voyage.

With the imminent release of Episode 3, fans are avidly anticipating the next installment. This article will provide you with every relevant detail, including the show’s release date, performers, and a synopsis of its thrilling plot.

The Second Season of the Korean drama series The First Responders will be directed by Shin Kyung Soo and written by Min Ji Eun.

The protagonist of the rescue drama is a fiery, obstinate police officer who employs unconventional techniques to solve various difficult cases.

Together that has two firefighters, Bong Do-jin and Song Seol, the group assists and collaborates to rescue and bring justice to innocent victims.

The release of The First Responders Season 2 Episode 3 was imminent. The first season of the program was well received by fans, as was the second.

However, the drama primarily focuses on its three primary protagonists, who are depicted as attempting to save people’s lives.

The three primary protagonists come from diverse backgrounds and have formed an alliance to save lives and solve crucial cases.

The First Responders Season 3 Release Date

We anticipate that The First Responders will be renewed for a third season, which will premiere in 2023. This is based in an analysis of the previous season’s popularity and its subsequent releases.

Currently, season 2 was airing, and we are going to able to clarify the exact release date and time for season 3 of the television series First Responders after it concludes.

The first season of The First Responders consisted of twelve episodes and aired to November 12 to December 30, 2022.

Immediately following the publication of the final episode, tVN announced that the second season would premiere on August 4, 2023, also with 12 episodes.

Once Season 3 of The First Responders is announced, we anticipate two episodes a week to air on Friday and Saturday at 10:00 p.m. KST on tVN.

The First Responders Season 3 Cast

Kim Rae Won as Jin Ho Gae

Son Ho Jun as Bong Do Jin

Gong Seung Yeon as Song Seol

Son Ji Yoon as Yoon Hong

Oh Eui Shik as Kang Do Ha

Kang Ki Doong as Gong Myung Pil

Seo Hyun Chul as Baek Cham

Woo Mi Hwa as Dok Ko Soon

The First Responders Season 3 Trailer

The First Responders Season 3 Plot

The Sobangseo With literal translation, Yeob Kyungchalseo The Police Station Next to the Fire Station as well as the National Forensic Service is a South Korean action miniseries popularly known as The First Responders.

Gong Seung Yeon, Son Ho Jun, and Kim Rae Won portray Song Seol, Bang Do Jin, and Jin Ho Gae, respectively, on this program.

Jin Ho Gae is a police officer who exhibits a reticent and introverted demeanor, but this does not make them all duller in his employment.

His intense desire to solve cases enables him to discern crime sites and perpetrators’ minds with ease, resulting in successful case solving.

Bang Do Jin constitutes a cheerful firefighter who, despite his icy exterior, has a very warm heart.

When extremely hazardous criminals enter into society, all three of these protagonists conduct an ensemble operation to capture them in order to tell us an exhilarating story.

In addition to the same plot, the second season provides an increased look at the characters’ characteristics.

Song Seol, Bang Do Jin, and Jin Ho Gae will likely continue to battle and apprehend hazardous felons who endanger society’s tranquility in Season 3 of The First Responders.

If season 2 for The First Responders ends on a cliffhanger similar to season 3, we will anticipate the first episode of season 3 to have been explosive.

She acts swiftly and analyzes the situation thoroughly, while helping a fellow citizen who becomes stranded alongside her.

She attempts to follow her attendants and heal the civilian, yet the dire circumstances make it impossible for her to do so.

While Song Seol tries to escape, the police and fire department are seen coordinating their efforts to rescue her and the other victim.

They are rescued after a lengthy struggle and the execution of several schemes, but Song Seol is injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Song Seol later regains awareness, and Do Jin is ecstatic to see her alive. In the interim, Jin Hoe Gae attempts to unravel the ongoing enigma by connecting the links in the case.