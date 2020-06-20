Lamù and its history: here are the birthplace of Rumiko Takahashi's first manga

Share it:

Sometimes the mangakas that debut in the various magazines are meteors, that is, they manage to pack just one more or less important hit title and then disappear because they have nothing more to tell the readers. Sometimes, however, names are created that are destined to remain for eternity, as happened for Rumiko Takahashi.

During an interview for the Angouleme prize, Rumiko Takahashi revealed how she started her mangaka career and above all as Lamù conceived, the space girl, her first important job and which earned her considerable success.

The mangaka began to cultivate the dream of drawing manga from elementary school and based on the manga of Tezuka and other authors to consolidate their style of drawing. At the time of the university, he then submitted his manuscripts to the publishing houses, but Shogakukan contacted her. It was striking Urusei Yatsura, the manga which was then translated into Italy simply as "Lamù", on which he concentrated during the university breaks sketching the first characters. The publishing house offered her the opportunity to publish with them after finishing university.

The idea for Lamù came to Rumiko Takahashi by watching "Gekiga Sonjoku", a 1977 television program by Kazuo Koike that taught the basics of becoming a mangaka. One of the homework that was assigned was to create a new story every week and from here Takahashi laid the foundations for the history of Lamù.

As we know, the mangaka then conceived many other famous works such as Maison Ikkoku, Ranma 1/2, Inuyasha and Rinne, while currently struggling with MAO. Did you know that for many years the Italian version of the Lamù anime had a mysterious singer?