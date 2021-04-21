53 euros with this coupon

Huawei has a new activity bracelet for sale in Spain and you can get it cheaper exclusively on its official website: 53.10 euros with free shipping using the coupon ABAND610P.

Buy the Huawei Band 6 at the best price

The recommended sale price of the new Huawei Band 6 is 59 euros

You only have to add the color that you like in the basket and in the payment gateway it will be when you have to enter the coupon. We attach a screenshot to make it clearer:

HUAWEI Band 6 Graphite Black

The new Huawei Band 6 activity bracelet stands out for its large 1.47 “AMOLED panel that actually brings it aesthetically closer to a watch (It looks a lot like the Huawei Watch Fit for example).

It has heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor to record the level of oxygen in the blood throughout the day, sleep analysis, measure the stress level and menstrual cycle monitoring. It also includes 96 sports modes Among which are included some aquatic ones, since the bracelet is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Another of its strengths is the battery, with a approximate autonomy of up to 2 weeks depending on the manufacturer, although these figures could vary significantly depending on the use.

