Kraven the Hunter: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Big-screen adaptations of Spider-Man including Kraven, the character’s archenemy, are on the way. In 2024, Kraven the Hunter will be released to cinemas by Sony and Marvel. Although Marvel and other studios have tried to work Kraven into their films for a long time, this will be the first standalone movie.

Before the reboot of the Spider-Man series, Kraven was supposed to make an appearance in the fourth film directed by Sam Raimi. After The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hinted at a shared world with Kraven, Spider-Man was instead introduced to the MCU in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Around this time, Sony started working on their Spider-Man independent world, intending to include the famous hunter in it at some point.

Kraven the Hunter

Although some fans may have found the concept of a Kraven the Hunter film strange at first, the new teaser and the announcement that it would be classified as R has won over many more. Gather around as we take stock of Kraven the Hunter’s history. In what ways will the story unfold? So far, who has been cast? Once it’s out, when and where can people see it? How much more could we learn about Kraven the Hunter?

Kraven the Hunter Release Date

The debut date for Kraven the Hunter is August 30, 2024. Due to the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Sony postponed the film’s premiere a few months before its original October 6, 2023, release date.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has a disproportionate impact on Kraven the Hunter since it prevents Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film’s main attraction and star, from attending premieres, screenings, or promotional events. Sony, which would have been unable to do so due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, is probably eager to capitalize on his star power and any publicity around its first R-rated picture.

Since this is the second significant setback for the film, SSU supporters are understandably going to be irritated by the delay. Sony decided to delay the release of Kraven by over ten months, from its original January 13, 2023, date.

Adding another ten months to the wait makes it seem like it will be tough to pique people’s curiosity again when the new release date rolls around—especially since the official trailer will have been released for more than a year by then.

Kraven the Hunter Cast

Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe will join Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will portray the titular anti-hero. Christopher Abbott will bring another Spider-Man villain to the big screen as The Foreigner, and DeBose will portray Calypso, Kraven’s girlfriend and accomplice.

Russell Crowe may have just made his Marvel Cinematic Universe film debut as Zeus, but he seems to be doubling down on his Marvel role in the next film, as he is supposedly portraying a member of Kraven’s family.

In addition to Alessandro Nivola, who is set to play Kraven’s adversary—the identity of which remains a mystery—the film also features Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s half-brother, The Chameleon. At CinemaCon 2023, we also found out that The Rhino will make an appearance in the film.

Cast members of Kraven the Hunter are as follows:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven

Ariana DeBose as Calypso Ezili

Christopher Abbott as The Foreigner

Alessandro Nivola as The Rhino

Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father

Fred Hechinher as The Chameleon

Murat Seven as Ömer Aksoy

Levi Miller

Kraven the Hunter Plot

The new teaser confirms our suspicions that Kraven the Hunter will follow in the footsteps of Venom and Morbius as an origin narrative.

The slogan of the film reads: “Villains aren’t born. “Kraven the Hunter tells the gut-wrenching tale of the creation of one of Marvel’s most recognizable villains, and how they came to be,” according to the description. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the lead role in the R-rated picture, which takes place before his infamous grudge against Spider-Man.

A lion attacked Kraven when he was on a hunting expedition, and his father left him for dead because he was “weak,” albeit that doesn’t reveal anything about the narrative. This upcoming Sony Spider-Man project is set in the same universe as Venom, Morbius, and Madame Web, which stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria. Hypno-Hustler stars Donald Glover, and El Muerto stars Bullet Train’s Bad Bunny.

Where to watch Kraven the Hunter?

Theaters will be the only places to see Kraven the Hunter on August 30, 2024. After the film’s theatrical run, VOD, and home video releases, it will inevitably make its way to Netflix for streaming. The streaming service now has the exclusive pay-one window for new Sony pictures, owing to a contract that was negotiated between the two companies in April 2021.

Kraven the Hunter Trailer

An action-packed teaser for Kraven the Hunter debuted on June 19, and it wastes no time getting to the meat of the matter: the hunter’s abilities. Amidst his several terrible killings, you will discover his bond with nature, meet his family, and see his physical prowess. With the last line, “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino?” the film alludes to one of Spider-Man’s infamous enemies. View it at this link: