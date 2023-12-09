Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel La Planète des singes (Planet of the Apes, Monkey Planet, and other names) had a successful film version in 1968 that launched a flurry of sequels and spinoffs. Following the 2001 release of Planet of the Apes: The Final Chapter, a new series was planned that will retell the story of Caesar, a chimpanzee. The 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes was the pilot film in the relaunch series. Following the film were the sequels Dawn and War for the Planet of the Apes.

After Disney bought 20th Century Fox in April 2019, the company announced that they would be making new Planet of the Apes movies. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was the title announced by Disney in September 2022 for the fourth episode of the Planet of the Apes reboot series. After a long hiatus of almost seven years, fans will have the chance to revisit the simian-filled landscapes in 2024. All the information we have on the much-anticipated new picture is here.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Release Date

May 24, 2024, is the official date of release for the film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It would indicate that Disney is rather confident in the film since cinema releases around Memorial Day weekend have historically been quite profitable. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is not yet available for streaming on any platform, but when it comes, Disney+ is supposed to be the place to be.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Cast

William H. Macy, Freya Allan, and Owen Teague are among the famous faces already committed to the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. As Caesar’s son Cornelius, played by Andy Serkis, Teague will head up the ensemble. Among Teague’s many film and television credits is The Stand and It: Chapter 2.

The cast members of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are as follows:

Owen Teague as Noa

Freya Allan as Mae

Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar

Travis Jeffery

Peter Macon as Raka

William H. Macy

Eka Darville

Neil Sandilands

Sara Wiseman

Lydia Peckham

Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi

Dichen Lachman

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Plot

After Caesar dies, the intelligent apes take over the planet in the future film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Conflicts between several ape tribes and the few wild humans that survive are chronicled.

The protagonist of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a young ape whose assumptions about the past are challenged by a transformative adventure. A strong ape leader seizes power and enslaves his followers as they seek to mimic human technology.

At the same time, another monkey goes on a quest to find freedom after seeing his fellows imprisoned. An intriguing storyline that explores loyalty, difficulties, and the unknown parts of cohabitation is enhanced by the intertwining of the story’s events with those of a young human woman, who plays an essential part in the struggle for independence.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Creators

Wes Ball, who oversaw 20th Century Studios’ The Maze Runner films, will helm the ape epic Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Director Matt Reeves, who oversaw the first two films in the franchise (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes), will be stepping down and being replaced by Ball.

The script was written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver of Avatar: The Way of Water, in addition to Patrick Aison of Prey. For the first three Planet of the Apes features, Jaffa and Silver served as screenwriters.

The film’s producers are Silver, Jaffa, and Ball in addition to Joe Hartwick Jr. (The Maze Runner) and Jason Reed (Mulan). Among the film’s executive producers are Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) and Peter Chernin (Hidden Figures).

John Paesano (who scored the picture), Gyula Pados (cinematographer), and Dan Zimmerman (editor) were among Ball’s former partners from The Maze Runner trilogy who returned to collaborate with him on the new picture.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer

On November 2, 2023, the first-ever official trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was released by 20th Century Studios. Humans hide in the vast forest, terrified of the superior apes, as shown in the teaser, which depicts an ape-dominated planet.

In the trailer, we see a highly advanced ape civilization with distinct social stratifications and a well-developed language system. Apes treat humans like dirt and degrade us to our most primal level of behavior. Apes engage in hunting and capturing human beings for labor. The preview, however, demonstrates that not every ape is vicious toward people.

Particularly endearing is an ape who tosses food to a little child and is curious about her. The teaser gives this monkey a lot of screen time, so he or she could end up playing a major part in the movie. The ape’s interest in humans might be a precursor to an agreement between the two species in the Planet of the Apes Kingdom storyline.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Filming Status

It has been confirmed that filming for this film has concluded, therefore it is going to be prepared for its May 2024 release! Wes Ball said the shooting of the movie was “a wrap” on Twitter on February 15, 2023.

Where to watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will only be available in theaters, thanks to the previous films’ massive popularity at the box office. Seeing this one will need a visit to the theater.