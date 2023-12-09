Joker 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Combine the talents of a legendary villain with those of a top actor from his age, and what do you get? What you get is, in our opinion, one of the highest-grossing comic book films of all time.

With its $1 billion debut in 2019, “Joker” surpassed “IT” and “Deadpool” to become the highest-grossing R-rated picture in the world. With eleven nominations and Joaquin Phoenix taking home the trophy for best actor, it was a huge hit at the Oscars as well. The Clown Prince of Crime’s critical acclaim and financial success ensured that a sequel would be in the works, despite director Todd Phillips’s September 2019 statement to the contrary.

Joker 2

The second half is about here now. Titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the sequel will continue Arthur Fleck’s journey after the conclusion of the original film’s huge riot. Will Phoenix, who was nominated for an Oscar, return to reprise his role? In this monumental disaster, who else will be there with him? How will the film relate to the DC Universe? Here is all the information we have on the next “Joker” film.

Joker 2 Release Date

With the premiere of Joker 2 scheduled for the awards season of 2024, it will have been five years following the first film’s release. Given that the first film was a serious Oscar candidate, Warner Bros. is planning to release the sequel on October 4, 2024, right in the middle of the awards season.

The studio’s high hopes for the sequel and its potential to take home several Oscars in 2024 and 2025 are reflected in the film’s release date, which bodes well for the film’s quality.

Even though filming has begun on the film, the release date is still somewhat far off. Production on the film was accelerated when writer/director Todd Phillips finished writing the screenplay in 2022.

The production cost of Joker: Folie à Deux is supposedly a whopping $150 million, which is more than double the expense of Joker. With so much time to go before the film’s release, the fact that the principal shooting is taking place in Los Angeles for Joker 2 raises the possibility that extensive digital effects may be added.

Joker 2 Cast

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in Joker 2, while Joaquin Phoenix is back as Arthur Fleck/Joker. The return of Phoenix, one of the finest Joker performers to date, is not surprising given his impressive track record. Zazie Beetz will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, while Lady Gaga will join the cast as our newest Harley (though we predict she’ll go by Harleen Quinzel). Joining Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland in the cast is Brendan Gleeson, who plays an unnamed part.

The cast members of Joker 2 are as follows:

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker

Lady Gaga as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn

Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond

Brendan Gleeson

Catherine Keener

Jacob Lofland

Harry Lawtey

Troy Metcalf

Joker 2 Plot

After Arthur Fleck’s catastrophic debut on Murray Franklin’s talk program, he tore through Gotham City, becoming his full Batman evil persona by the conclusion of The Joker.

After missing his psychotherapy appointment and leaving bloody footsteps behind, the film ends with Arthur in Arkham State Hospital. There was an opportunity to delve more into Arthur’s character and wicked deeds since the Clown Prince of Crime would go on to become maybe Batman’s worst enemy.

It seems like a conscious decision to put the spotlight squarely on Arthur by having Bruce Wayne only make an appearance as a kid in The Joker. There must be an enemy for Fleck in the sequel, right?

If the rumored musical element, title, and Harley Quinn’s inclusion at Arkham Asylum are to be believed, we may be in for one twisted romance. Harley Quinn encounters Dr. Harleen Quinzel, the Joker’s psychiatrist, for the first time in DC Comics when she develops feelings for him.

Joker 2 Production Status

On December 11, 2022, filming began for Joker: Folie Á Deux. The original film’s production took around three months, while the sequel’s production took a little longer due to the ramped-up budget and more complex musical setpieces. The filming was completed in April 2023.

Joker 2 Trailer

Midway through 2024 should see the release of the trailer for Joker 2 since the film is set to premiere in October of that year.

Where to watch Joker 2?

On Friday, October 4, 2024, Joker 2 will be available only in cinemas. After that, it will probably be at least a few months before it is available digitally. It won’t be available on the top streaming sites for a while since Warner Bros. is planning a major release to accompany a billion-dollar feature.