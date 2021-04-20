‘Ted Lasso’ launches the trailer for its season 2: Apple TV + sets a premiere date to the return of the best current television comedy

The exceptional first season of ‘Ted Lasso’ served for many viewers to get a necessary dose of optimism in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. I sure wasn’t the only one who was looking forward to knowing when he was coming back and now Apple TV + has released the trailer from season 2, confirming his return the next July 23th.

In search of promotion

As is logical, the second season of ‘Ted Lasso’ will deal with the consequences of the first, since the AFC Richmond has been demoted and now the character played by Jason Sudeikis you will have to focus on trying to get the desired promotion …

Created by Bill Lawrence, Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, ‘Ted Lasso’ has been one of the great television discoveries of recent years, a sports comedy as cute as it is funny and far from any kind of cynicism. I still do not know anyone who has not enjoyed it, since it is one of those rare proposals that everyone can like, even those who have an allergy to football.

Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster y Nick Mohammed They will also give life to the characters they already played in the first season, and it is to be expected that they will also reappear in the third batch of episodes long confirmed by Apple TV +.