Konosuba Season 3 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Latest Updates

One of the most popular and exciting anime series, Konosuba is now all set to bring forth its new installment. Yes, after a successful run of 2 amazing seasons, the anime series is will be moving forward to the next season. It is sure that there are so many people out there who have been watching the Konosuba series since the first season aired.

Although the series creators are not spilling the word yet, we all are sure that season 3 will definitely happen soon. Right now, there are lots of questions that fans and viewers are curious about. The previous season did leave the viewers wondering what the future holds for the show. With so many loose ends, the second season of Konosuba did conclude.

Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba, as you all know is an excellent and popular Isekai comedy anime series. Along with an interesting story and fun characters, the anime series happens to have excellent voice-over actors.

Konosuba is a Japanese light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima is the one to illustrate it. The series consists of 16 volumes while the 17th volume is expected to be the last one. As of now, the anime series includes 5 volumes of the light novel series.

After watching previous seasons, most fans wonder why there is not a sequel series yet. Without the third season of Konosuba, we are not going to know if Kazuma and Megumin will get together.

The upcoming and third season of Konosuba will soon be airing and entertaining its wider audience. As a series lover, you should know that the real name of Konosuba happens to be God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World. Also, most people know the anime series as Kono Subarashi Sekai Ni Shukufuku Wo.

Konosuba did manage to air first in the form of a novel series on October 1, 2013. Later on, there was a manga series created with the same name in the next year. Then the anime series did come into adaptation from the manga series.

Will There Be Another Series Of Konosuba?

Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura believes that there is a high chance for the anime series, Konosuba to make the sequel. The viewers are going to get their wish fulfilled when the next and third season will release. However, the final decision will be of the series creators and production studios.

Some time ago, Tamura did manage to join the Reddit AMA in order to discuss some facts about The Rising Of The Shield Hero anime series. During the discussion, there was a point where Tamura was asked about Konosuba Season 3 for the third time.

To the response, he did reveal that Konosuba has great chances if the movie will perform well enough with popularity and viewership.

Konosuba – Volumes and Novels

It is sure that there is nothing to worry about as long as the light novel series is not concluding. When we are talking about the Konosuba anime series, you need to know that the source material for this anime is a light novel.

As of now, there is a total of 17 exciting volumes for the Konosuba light novel series that are currently published in Japan. The very recent and last volume of the light novel did release on May 1, 2020. That means the light novel series ends with its last volume.

You all need to know that Volumes 1 and 2 did make their adaptation in the first season of Konosuba. While Season 2 includes Volumes 3 and 4 to continue its interesting storyline. A Konosuba movie did release after the premiere of the first and second season.

The movie did manage to cover the entire volumes 5 of the light novel. But the sixth volume is not yet adapted which will mean the story will continue with this volume.

When Will Konosuba Season 3 Premiere?

So far, there has not been any kind of official announcement or word about the release date for Konosuba Season 3.

Although there is no official date that is released yet for the third season of Konosuba, we know that you all will not have to wait for it too long. It will be possible for all the viewers and series lovers to expect the third season to premiere either in late 2021 or early 2022.

Cast and Characters To Appear In Konosuba Season 3

It is sure that all the characters and cast members possess a unique and amazing quality. But all the viewers love the qualities of the characters in the anime series. We are hoping that almost all the characters will be returning in the next part of the anime. You all can expect the leading characters to be back to entertain all the fans and viewers.

Among the leading characters, Kazuma Sato will be returning in the upcoming season. He is a 16-year old boy who loves to play games and spend most of his day in front of the screen. Kazuma Sato does not have a lot of friends as he like the gaming life more than having a social life.

Another leading character that you may witness in the upcoming season of Konosuba is Aqua. She is the goddess of Aqua and other characters are turning her life upside down. She is such an interesting character with a unique personality that most viewers love.

Megumi, a 13-year-old girl with great powers will also be reprising her role in the next part of the anime. She happens to have a power that she can use only a single time in the entire day.

Viewers are going to witness Darkness who happens to have a habit of dreaming about monsters, creatures, and abusive husbands. There are some other interesting characters too that are going to appear in the third part of Konosuba.

What About The Story Plot?

The upcoming season will pick up the story from where it left viewers in the previous season. There is surely a lot of things to look forward to when we are talking about the third season of the anime.

Official Trailer of Konosuba Season 3

There has not been any official trailer that did release when we are talking about Konosuba Season 3. Most trailers and teasers that you can find currently on Youtube are fan-made. In the previous two seasons of Konosuba, 4 volumes are covered. That is the reason why you can expect to get glimpses of the 5th and 6th volume of the light novel in the upcoming season.

As soon as the official trailer for Konosuba Season 3 will release, all our readers will be the first ones to get the latest updates. Keep checking our website and you will know when the official trailer of Konosuba Season 3 will be out.