What Number Is?

The number -5 is negative. This means that it is less than zero. When working with this number, you will need to use the negative symbol to indicate its value. For example, if you wanted to subtract five from 10, the answer would be five since ten minus 5 equals 5.

Additionally, when multiplying or dividing numbers with a negative sign in front of them, the calculation is done oppositely as it would be for positive numbers. So, for example, three multiplied by -5 would result in -15, and 5 divided by -2 would equal 2.5.

It was knowing how to work with negative numbers when doing basic math operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.

However, it can also come in handy when working with specific real-world scenarios, such as budgeting or calculating interest rates. So if you’re ever feeling lost when trying to work with a negative number, don’t worry – you’re not alone! Just take a deep breath and dive into these basic steps, and before you know it, you’ll be a pro.

Tips for Working With Negative Numbers:

– When subtracting numbers with a negative sign in front of them, always use the subtraction symbol (minus sign). For instance, if you wanted to remove five from 10, the answer would be five since ten minus 5 equals 5.

– When multiplying or dividing numbers with a negative sign in front of them, always use the multiplication or division symbol (asterisk or slash, respectively). For example, three multiplied by -5 would result in -15, and 5 divided by -2 would equal 2.5.

– If you ever get stuck trying to work out the answer to a calculation that includes a negative number, try using an online calculator or a handy worksheet. There are plenty of resources available online that can help you out, so don’t be afraid to take advantage of them!

– Be patient when working with negative numbers. It can take a little bit of practice before you’re able to do calculations with them like a pro. But don’t worry – everyone has to start somewhere!

Now that we’ve gone over the basics of working with negative numbers let’s look at some examples that will help put everything into perspective.

Example 1: Subtraction

-5 – 3 =

The answer is -2. Because we are subtracting a number with a negative sign in front of it from another number with a negative sign in front of it, we use the subtraction symbol (minus sign). So, in this example, we take five away from 3, which equals 2.

Example 2: Multiplication

-3 x 4 =

The answer is -12. This is because you end up with a positive number when multiplying two negative numbers. In this case, three multiplied by 4 equals 12.

Example 3: Division

-2 ÷ 5 =

The answer is -4. When dividing two numbers with negative signs in front of them, the calculation will yield a negative sign at the end. So, two divided by 5 is equal to -4. Remember that when dividing by a fraction (in this case, ½), you still use the division symbol (slash).

Therefore, we would not write this as 0/5 or ½ because it would be incorrect and confusing. Read more about writing fractions correctly here: How to Write Fractions Correctly: A Guide for Children and New Adults.

Types of numbers chart:

whole numbers, integers, rational numbers, irrational numbers, and complex numbers.

A whole number is a number that can be written without a fractional component, such as 1, 2, 3, etc. Integers are all of the real numbers along with their opposing counterparts (-1, -2, -3, etc.), while rational numbers are any numbers that can be expressed as a fraction (i.e., 1/2, 3/4, -4/5).

Irrational numbers cannot be expressed as a fraction and include pi (3.14159…) and the square root of 2 (1.41421356…), while real numbers encompass all rational and irrational numbers together.

Complex Numbers are two-dimensional numbers that contain a real and imaginary component (i.e., 2 + 3i, where i is the square root of -1).