“Sword Art Online” Season 4 – Release Date, Cast, Story Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld did conclude in September. But almost all the viewers and series lovers are curious to know when Sword Art Online Season 4 will premiere.

Sword Art Online, as you all know is one of the most popular anime series that has a huge number of viewers and fans all around the world. There is a large number of people who love to watch the anime series, Sword Art Online.

It is sure that the anime series is immensely popular among young teenagers and adults. With such an interesting story plot and amazing character, the anime series happens to be famous worldwide.

One of the reasons why most people believe that Sword Art Online is a must-watch for all anime lovers is its overwhelming storyline. It will not be inappropriate to say that the anime series happens to have fans residing in almost all regions of the globe.

Almost all the fans and viewers of the anime series are now getting used to a long wait. There are so many anime series that will let the fans and series lovers wait before they offer them another exciting season.

As of now, all the viewers have been eagerly waiting for the fourth season of Sword Art Online. They have been looking out for any and every update about the anime series. So that they can satisfy their eagerness and curiosity to know everything there is for Sword Art Online Season 4.

It is sure that fans will definitely have to wait for a long period of time for almost four years. That is when we all were waiting for the third season of Sword Art Online. Waiting for your favorite season is not fun. because you will have the craving that you may not be able to control. A few years of wait for the anime series to release its next season will feel more or less like an eternity.

Similar to Season 3, it seems like we all are in for a long break before getting to enjoy watching the fourth season of Sword Art Online. After three successful seasons, it is sure that the series creators are definitely going to be all set to make the upcoming season more interesting and exciting.

Most fans will have the wish to know the release date, cast, story plot, and latest updates about the anime series. That is the reason why we have got it covered for you all. Here, you will find everything we know so far about Sword Art Online Season 4. Let us now move forward to know more about Sword Art Online Season 4.

About Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online happens to be one of the most popular anime series that a wide audience streams on Netflix. It is a sci-fi anime television series that is also known as Sodo Ato Onrain in Japanese.

The anime series is based on the light novel series that goes by the same name. Also, you must know that the light novel series is written by Reki Kawahara and ABEC is the one to illustrate it.

As a series lover, you should know that the novel did publish on April 10, 2009. The series did become an extremely successful franchise anime series after the first season did release. There is a large number of people who have been watching the anime series since the first season did release.

With such immense popularity, the light novel series did manage to get adapted into eight manga adaptations. Later on, the manga series was also picked up to make an anime television series by A-1 Pictures.

It will be possible for you to imagine how interesting the anime series will be. The series will indeed grab the attention of the viewer or series lover from the beginning of the season.

It was around three years of publication when the first season of “Sword Art Online” did release on July 8, 2012. Within a few months, a large number of fans were watching the Sword Art Online series.

That is when the series creators did decide to release several special episodes. It was not surprising to know that the anime series gets the renewal for the second season. The second season did premiere on July 5, 2014.

After the second successful season, there was a long wait of four years before the anime series did premiere its third season. Sword Art Online Season 3 did air on October 7, 2018.

As of now, all the fans have been waiting for two years for the release of the next part of the series. But there has not been any word about the premiere date of Sword Art Online Season 4.

The thing about the Sword Art Online series is that it has fresh and unique content. All the characters and voice-over cast has been doing an excellent job in creating a lively environment.

If you are among the fans who love to watch an anime series. Then you will just have to know that Sword Art Online is what you should be watching in your spare time. Keep scrolling down to get more updates on Sword Art Online Season 4.

Will There Be Another Season of Sword Art Online?

Well, it is definitely a big Yes!! The anime series happens to have a large number of viewers who are currently watching it. Due to such high popularity and fame, the anime series is surely going to get renewed for its fourth season.

It is sure that all the fans and series lovers are hoping for the anime series to get the official renewal soon. But there has not been any update on the series renewal when we are talking about Sword Art Online.

As you all know, A-1 Pictures did pick up the manga series to develop it into an anime television series. That will mean you all will have to wait until A-1 Pictures or the streaming giant will confirm the anime for its fourth and upcoming season. There will surely be a lot of things to look forward to in the upcoming season of Sword Art Online.

Recently, the author of the series, Reki Kawahara did reveal that he will be working on One More Big Arc. Yes, he is all up and working for Sword Art Online: Unital Ring that has three volumes currently.

Manabu Ono, A-1 Pictures director also reveals that the studio is currently planning to adopt an entire Sword Art Online series. With all these happening, there will definitely be the fourth season of Sword Art Online.

Sword Art Online Season 4 – Release Date

Do not believe a word on the social media platform when it comes to the release date of Sword Art Online Season 4. Because there are so many rumors that are currently spreading about the release date.

But the fact is there has not been any announcement that confirms the official release date of Sword Art Online Season 4. It seems like all the fans and series lovers will have to wait for some more months to know the exact air date.

At the current moment of writing, we all can expect the fourth season of Sword Art Online to premiere either in late 2022 or early 2023. As you all may know, the anime series likes its fans waiting for a long. Just like the four years of gap between seasons 2 and 3, there may be a gap of 4 or more years between seasons 3 and 4.

There is one main problem when we are guessing the premiere date of Sword Art Online Season 4. Everything will depend on how much time Kawahara will take to complete the light novel series.

All the fans are hoping for the author to conclude the light novel series soon. Also, the fourth part of the anime will release in a split. It will just similar to Alicization with three unique and exciting parts.

However, that will directly mean that we all are going to get three mini-seasons. Each mini-season will be premiering every 12 to 18 months to create some anticipation among fans.

The anime series will continue to adapt the volumes of the light novel series. That will be until the light novel series will end. The only thing that we all can do right now is to wait patiently and hope for the upcoming season of Sword Art Online to release soon.

What Is The Story Plot Of Sword Art Online?

When we are talking about the story plot of Sword Art Online, you need to know that it is very exciting and interesting. The fourth part of the anime series will make sure to entertain the audience to the fullest. The anime series is more likely to follow the Unital Ring Arc and that is going to be set in the 2026 year.

Sword Art Online is the anime adaptation of the Japanese light novel series that goes by the same name. Insanely popular in Japan as well as worldwide, the light novel series did manage to sell over nineteen million copies.

The story is revolving around the future timeline where technology is so advanced and thereby dangerous. Sword Art Online is the very first VR game made by the advanced technology engine.

It will be possible for thousands of gamers to connect with the VR in the game and play together. The MMORPG game is what you can call waiting for all the players to join virtually. But the players did not know about the danger that was waiting for them in the VR game.

The Sword Art Online game will not allow the players to pause or end the game like normal games. But in fact, any individual player will have to pass a hundred levels in the game to exit. The scariest and dangerous part about the VR game is if any player will try to exit the game in the middle then the player will die in the natural world.

The story of the game keeps on becoming interesting with each season passing by. It will be possible for you to watch all the episodes of the season at once. Kazuto Kirigaya or Kirito makes the series more interesting as he joins the game.

In order to exit the game, he will have to fight through his way while dealing with so many opponents. Getting along with other players and allies, Kirito soon becomes the leader.

Kazuto will team up with other amazing characters like Azuna, a lovely girl with whom he falls in love and wants to marry her.

Both of them play the game together to help the rest of the players to survive in the game and exit together from the trap game. The upcoming season will bring in more twists and turns in the virtual life of Kirito and Azuna.

Cast and Characters To Appear In Sword Art Online Season 4

The cast and characters of the series are yet to confirm officially by the production studio. It is sure that all of your favorite characters are going to return in the upcoming season of Sword Art Online. The only thing that you will have to do is make sure to wait patiently for the next part and prepare yourself for the fun that it will bring.

Hopefully, you all are going to witness the same cast and characters from the previous season in Sword Art Online Season 4. There are some chances of introducing some fresh and new characters in the series.

But that will depend on the story plot of the next part. The cast will definitely reflect the amazing voice-over actors who are working hard to give life to the characters.

Sword Art Online Season 4 will indeed include the leading characters Kirito and Azuna. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will be giving his voice to Kirito while Haruko Tomatsu will be the voice behind the Asuna character.

Ayana Taketatsu will be seen as Leafa, Kanne Ito will play Yui, and Rina Hidaka will reprise the character of Silica. The main characters will surely appear in the next part of the anime series along with other supportive characters.

Is There Official Trailer For Sword Art Online Season 4?

As you all know, the production of the series is yet to start for the fourth installment of Sword Art Online. So there is no official trailer that you will find over the internet for Sword Art Online Season 4.

But there are chances of the official trailer releasing at some point in 2022. Also, we are going to update you all as soon as the official trailer for Sword Art Online Season 4 will be out.

