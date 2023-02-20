King’s Affection Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the Korean show King’s Affection was great, and everyone who watched it is looking forward to the next season. In this article, we’ve put together all the new information about King’s Affection’s renewal and release date.

We’ve also added information about the new cast members as well as the plot of King’s Affection season 2, so don’t waste any time and keep reading.

The King’s Affection was an unexpected hit, so we were amazed when Netflix put it on Monday and Tuesday. Why not the spot for the weekend? Instead, Inspector Koo has been put on the weekend, which led to low ratings and low numbers of people watching.

The first season of The King’s Affection ended on December 14, 2021, with 20 interesting episodes. So, the first item that comes to mind is, “Is there more to this story that viewers can enjoy?”

We know you’re hooked on The King’s Affection, which is common if we know this same cast or the final episodes of the season. Because of this, you might be wondering if there will be a second season or if it’s over. The King’s Affection is a drama series that started in 2021 and is loved by a lot of people, especially drama fans.

The show has a cast that will blow your mind. It stars Park Eun-bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon-su, Bae Yoon-Kyung, Choi Byung-chan, and Lee Pil-mo as Lee Hwi, Jung Ji-woon, Lee Hyun, Shin So-eun, Kim Ga-on, and Ye Jong (respectively).

King’s Affection Season 2 Release Date

On October 11, 2021, Netflix released the first incident of “The King’s Affection.” The first season had 20 episodes and was over on Dec. 14, 2021. People in Korea can watch the show on KBS2, a local TV station. In between each episode, there are about 70 minutes.

The show’s creators haven’t decided yet if there will be a second season. So, we don’t know when The King’s Affection Season 2 will come out. “The King’s Affection’s” second season should come out in early 2023. Save this site as a favorite to check back to see if the release date has changed.

King’s Affection Season 2 Cast

The actors in King’s Affection are all very good, and the first season of the show was when they all gave their best performances. If King’s Affection is picked up for a second season, there is a chance that the following main characters will return in the next season.

Crown Prince Lee Hwi will be played by Park Eun-bin.

Rowoon will play the part of Jung Ji-Woon, and Nam Yoon-su will play Lee Hyun, and Prince Jaeun.

Noh Ha-Kyung will be played by Jung Chae-Yeon.

Bae Yoon-kyung as Shin So-eun Yoon Je-moon is played by Han Ki-Jae. Choi Byung-chan has been Kim Ga-on. Bae Soo-bin has been Inspector Jung Seok-jo.

The King’s Affection is a Korean drama that started airing in 2021. The storyline of the TV show King’s Affection is great, which is why it has gotten so many good reviews from viewers and good ratings from sites like IMDb, which gave the first season of King’s Affection a rating of 7.9/10. It has an 8.3/10 rating on MyDramalist, and about 94% of Google users liked watching it.

King’s Affection Season 2 Plot

Whenever the story takes place, during Joseon, twins have been seen as a bad sign. The daughter would be killed so because Crown Princess had twins. She is secretly sent away from the palace to be saved.

A few years later, Dam-Yi, one of the twin daughters, returns to the castle to work as a maid. When Lee Hwi is killed by accident, their mother finds out that her daughter is the court maid Dam-Yi, and convinces her to take his place. Even though Lee Hwi (Dam-Yi) keeps her distance from everyone, she starts to like Jung Ji-Woon, her first love and later her teacher from a noble family.

