What County Is Nashville TN In?

What County Is Nashville to In:

Nashville is located in Davidson County, Tennessee. The county seat is Nashville, and the largest city is also Nashville. Other towns in the county include Brentwood, Franklin, and Thompson’s Station.

On October 26, 1784, the county was created from Sumner County. It was named for General Francis Nash, who died at the Battle of Germantown during the American Revolution. The county’s boundaries had changed several times, most recently in 1997 when it annexed a portion of Williamson County.

The population of Davidson County was 688,283 as of 2010. The racial and ethnic composition of the population was 73.2% white, 18.6% black or African American, 0.3% American Indian and Alaska Native, 2.5% Asian, 0.1% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, 5.0% from some other race, and 2.3% from two or more races. Hispanics or Latinos of any race were 11.4% of the population.

The median household income in Davidson County was $49,574, and the median family income was $60,752. The per capita income was $27,746. About 9.0% of families and 12.0% of the population were below the poverty line, including 18.2% of those under age 18 and 8.6% of those age 65 or.

Some different factors drive the economy of Davidson County, but the most considerable influence on the economy is the fact that Nashville houses many corporations. These include J.C. Penney, Nissan North America, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, HCA Inc., LifeWay Christian Resources, and UBS.

These companies provide jobs for thousands of Nashvillians in accounting, engineering, and information technology. Professional services are among the largest employers in Nashville, with large law firms like Bone McAllester Norton PLLC and corporate legal departments employing hundreds of Tennesseans each year.

The healthcare industry plays an essential role in the county’s economy, with companies like Healthways headquartered here and Saint Thomas West Hospital and Deaconess Hospital. The music industry is also a significant contributor to the economy, with businesses like Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Publishing headquartered in Nashville.

Tourism is another important sector of the county’s economy, with over 12 million visitors spending over $6 billion annually. This money supports industries like lodging, restaurants, transportation, and retail. Davidson County is also home to Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University, both of which are significant economic drivers in their own right.

Overall, the economy of Davidson County is solid and diverse, with something to offer everyone who lives or works here. With a low unemployment rate and a wide range of businesses, people have plenty of opportunities to work in their desired field. The cost of living is also relatively low, which makes Nashville an attractive place to live and work.

Cities In Davidson county Tn:

Nashville:

The capital of Tennessee and the second-most populous city in the state, Nashville is known as the “Music City” due to its rich history in country music. Today, the city is a major cultural center for the region and offers many attractions, including music venues, museums, restaurants, and sports teams.

Brentwood :

Just south of Nashville, Brentwood is an affluent suburb with upscale shopping and dining options and several parks and recreational areas. The city is also home to several businesses and corporate headquarters, including Nissan North America and Hospital Corporation of America.

Franklin:

Located about 20 miles south of Nashville on I-65, Franklin is a historic city that was once the capital of Tennessee. Today, Franklin is a popular tourist destination thanks to its many antique shops, restaurants, and Civil War-era sites. The city is also home to the country music-themed Franklin Theatre and the Williamson County Regional Park.

Rutherford County Tennessee:

Murfreesboro:

Located about 35 miles southeast of Nashville, Murfreesboro is the third most populous city in Tennessee. The city’s economy relies heavily on retail and healthcare. Home to Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro is a significant college town that offers several recreation options close to campus.

Lebanon:

A growing suburb northwest of Nashville, Lebanon benefits from its proximity to the state capital while preserving the peaceful atmosphere. A popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, Lebanon features parks and trails and golf courses, country clubs, and sports facilities. There are dining options at several local restaurants and two outlet malls that feature luxury brands at discounted prices.

How many counties in Tennessee:

There are 95 counties in Tennessee.

The Volunteer State is known for its rolling hills, picturesque countryside, and recreational opportunities. From Nashville to the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee is a diverse and fascinating state with something to offer everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quiet weekend getaway or an action-packed vacation, there’s no shortage of things to do in Tennessee.

Davidson county clerk:

The Davidson County Clerk is an elected official responsible for maintaining all of the county’s records, including deeds, mortgages, and liens. The clerk also oversees elections and is responsible for issuing marriage licenses and other vital documents.